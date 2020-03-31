Despite the havoc caused by the coronavirus, 2020 Census officials vow to continue to make sure that everyone gets counted.
Even with the virus, Wednesday is an important date for the 2020 Census. April 1 is observed as Census Day nationwide.
By today, every home has received an “invitation” to participate in the 2020 Census, said regional director, Jeff Behler, who leads census operations for New York, seven other states and Puerto Rico.
It’s now time to respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail.
“April 1 is a reference point,” Mr. Behler said. “You’re telling the census where you live on this date as of April 1.”
He’s encouraging citizens to fill the 12-question form online through the U.S. Census Bureau and to count every person who lives in your home on this day.
Mandated by the Constitution and conducted once every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau, the decennial census seeks to collect basic demographic information, such as sex, age and race, for each of America’s 119 million households.
According to the latest data, the current national response rate is 30.2 percent, but in Jefferson County, it’s just 21.7 percent, which makes it a target area to get information out about the census.
In the four-county area, Oswego County has the biggest response so far at 33.3 percent, while St. Lawrence County is at 29 percent and Lewis County comes in at 19.9 percent.
City Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said he didn’t know about the county’s lagging response until a regional census official told him.
“I’m a little worried right now” he said, “especially with everything going on with the coronavirus.”
While the work continues, the coronavirus has postponed all of the census’s field operations until after the outbreak is over and it’s safe for census takers to leave packets at residents’ doors.
With the virus happening, Mr. Behler acknowledged that it will be more challenging to get people to respond.
But local efforts — by church groups, nonprofit organizations, libraries and others — were able to get the message out before the virus began that will end up helping to get everyone counted, he said.
There are some things to remember when you’re counting the people living in your home on Census Day, he said.
If you’re a snowbird, you fill out the form from your winter home and count the people there as “zero” and fill it out at your permanent home as the official number living up north. College students who live off campus fill out the form for that address.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect residents’ answers and keep them strictly confidential. Census information cannot be shared with any other government agency or the public until 72 years after it was collected.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress as required by law.
