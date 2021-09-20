FORT DRUM — An archeological find in one of Fort Drum’s forgotten communities last fall even baffled Laurie W. Rush, Fort Drum’s Cultural Resources Program manager, and her team.
The cultural resources team discovered a substantial building foundation of a barn, near a Fort Drum ammunition training site, that left them puzzled.
The unique site, near Plank Road in what was once Sterlingville, contained an interesting set of troughs laid into a concrete floor.
They were later told by a retired town of Philadelphia highway superintendent that the area matched the historic location of a facility in which farmers brought their milk to keep cool until it could be sold.
Ms. Rush and her team were surprised by the news. It was like nothing they had uncovered before.
“It was a one of kind,” she said.
It took a lot of work to finally uncover the site.
After digging with shovels for a week, the team called in the Fort Drum Fire Department and Emergency Services.
Two firefighters brought out a fire engine with a pressure hose system to the site. They used 3,000 gallons of water to remove several inches of soil that covered the troughs and channels.
Field technician Jeffrey Tabolt acknowledged it was quite a sight.
“We didn’t know what it was until we uncovered it,” he said.
The team watched as water flowed through one section of the structure while another section contained it, said program coordinator Meg Shultz.
They think that a diverted tributary of Black Creek provided water to the barn through its basement. The cool water kept the milk cool, Ms. Rush said.
While they’re not exactly sure what the facility was, they believe it was some kind of milk cooperative of farms who worked together. Checking old maps, the earliest that it came was in 1935, but the team believes the facilities date back earlier than that.
After uncovering the site, the archeologists also found an old, rusted harness, some kind of axle and some other agricultural equipment, probably associated with the milk co-op.
The site was actually found quite by accident during a Fort Drum wetlands project.
The facility was part of Sterlingville, one of the many forgotten communities that the federal government took over to develop Fort Drum 80 years ago.
In its heyday, Sterlingville had two churches, an iron mill and a couple of general stores.
When that community and so many others were gobbled up for Fort Drum, families were forced out of their homes. So the communities that dotted 75,000 acres disappeared.
Ms. Rush, an archeologist, is history’s protector for Fort Drum. It’s her job to make sure that she maps, excavates and records whatever is found at the sites.
