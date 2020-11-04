LOWVILLE — Absentee ballots will likely determine the outcome of the race for a state Supreme Court judge seat in the Fifth Judicial District.
Lowville attorney Michael F. Young leads Syracuse City Court Judge Rory A. McMahon by 5,316 votes following Tuesday’s in-person balloting and the tallying of mail-in votes. Mr. Young has received 178,941 votes as of Wednesday to Judge McMahon’s 173,625, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections.
But Syracuse.com reports there are still about 100,000 absentee ballots to be counted throughout the district, which encompasses Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and Herkimer counties. Judges are elected by voters district-wide, with the top vote-getter attaining the 14-year seat.
Mr. Young and Judge McMahon are vying for a seat held by Judge Kevin G. Young, Syracuse, who has reached the state’s mandatory age of 70 for judges to retire. Mr. Young is not related to Judge Young.
Although judges are elected district-wide, judges typically preside over court activity in the county in which they reside, which for Mr. Young is Lewis County and for Judge McMahon is Onondaga County.
There is no mandate that they do so, although an informal agreement between Democrat and Republican judicial delegates within the district has long held that they do so to ensure that each county within the district is represented by at least one judge.
Judge Charles C. Merrell presently presides in Lewis County, but Supreme Court judges can also expect to be assigned to any court within the district, as needed.
