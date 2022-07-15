WATERTOWN — Barbara Lamon, the 88-year-old daughter of the late Deputy Fire Chief Leo J. Lof…
WATERTOWN — Nearly 80 years after his death, Watertown Deputy Fire Chief Leo J. Loftus’s name is finally eteched into a monument of remembrance outside the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street.
His name joins the names of nine of his brothers who died in the line of duty and who have been honored on a black granite monument near the main entrance to the station.
But it’s been a long time in coming, a struggle that took decades before Deputy Chief Loftus finally received the recognition that his death was caused by his service, Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said.
“It was unusual circumstances,” he said.
Deputy Fire Chief Loftus died on Dec. 13, 1943 at the age of 49, just weeks after he helped battle a fire at the Globe Crayon manufacturing plant on Water Street.
He inhaled chlorine gas inside the plant.
The company was making a secret compound for the Army to aid the war effort.
And now about 25 of his family members, including two sisters in their 90s and a grandson, came together for a ceremony at the monument on Friday night to finally honor him.
“This is 80 years in the making,” said city firefighter Peter Rose, president of the firefighters’ benevolent association.
But Mr. Rose and Chief Timerman had to piece together what happened from old newspaper clips from the Watertown Daily Times and a fire department file showing his job promotions and doctor’s appointments.
“There wasn’t much in it,” Chief Timerman said.
Unlike other city fire firefighters who died in the line of duty, the deputy chief’s death and circumstances of the fire initially were murky.
And there haven’t been any fire department plaques honoring his sacrifice. He served in the department for 21 years before his death.
It was at the urging of the deputy chief’s grandson, Capt. David Loftus, one of the department’s longest serving members, that they started looking into whether his death should be considered on duty.
The inquiry began shortly after firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse’s name was enshrined in the monument after he died in the line of duty in March of last year, after training at the state fire academy in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.
During the Nov. 5, 1943 fire, about 100 employees of the plant had to flee from fumes caused by the fire inside the building. The small fire began at about 8 a.m., shortly after the shift started. Inside the building, firefighters had to smother smoking chemicals, the Times reported.
The deputy chief was among five firefighters who were overcome with the fumes and sent to the hospital. Two firefighters were forced to retire afterward.
The fire occurred almost a year to the day after he was appointed deputy chief.
At the time, the chemicals that made up the secret compound were only known by the company and the Army, resulting in some discrepancies about the cause of his death, Mr. Rose said.
The district attorney at the time — who also served as the county medical examiner — ruled that the deputy chief did not die in the line of duty.
“The chemicals were kept a secret,” Mr. Rose said, adding the district attorney attributed his death to a childhood bout with tuberculosis.
On Dec. 13, the deputy chief was at an ice rink at Thompson Park with his son, Peter, 16, when he collapsed while shoveling snow. The chief was rushed to Mercy Hospital, but he was dead on arrival. An autopsy found he died of a pulmonary embolism and coronary sclerosis.
For weeks after the fire his wife, Ellen L. “Ella” Loftus, said that he complained of chest pains, although he didn’t miss any work.
She filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court against the company, blaming the fumes for causing his death.
The chemical compound was a military secret so it took months to determine that he had inhaled chlorine gas, Mr. Rose said. She won a settlement with the company.
For about 79 years, the city also didn’t recognize that he died in the line of duty.
But after Mr. Rose conducted his research, the firefighters’ membership agreed last year that the deputy chief, indeed, died while in the course of duty.
He was appointed to the fire department on June 3, 1922 and is now recorded as the third city firefighter to die in the line of duty.
During his career, Deputy Chief Loftus was given an award for his contributions to the civilian defense. He also was one of two city employees who attended a two-week chemical warfare studies school in Baltimore during World War II.
WATERTOWN — Barbara Lamon, the 88-year-old daughter of the late Deputy Fire Chief Leo J. Lof…
For a little more than a year before he died, he spent much of his time training firefighters.
During one of those efforts, the deputy fire chief oversaw 40 firefighters training on some water pumping equipment along the banks of the Black River, near the Globe Crayon manufacturing plant.
The deputy chief also was involved in the firefighter’s union, once running for its president and serving as vice president and as a trustee.
While fighting one fire before he served in the department’s leadership, he was injured after falling 25 feet from a ladder at a blaze at an Army and Navy store on Bradley Street. He suffered only minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.