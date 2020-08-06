NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia A. James filed a civil lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association after four of the nonprofit’s leaders allegedly misused millions of dollars in donor funds, she said.
The suit names the NRA as a whole; NRA Executive Vice President Wayne R. LaPierre; former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” H. Phillips; former Chief of Staff and Executive Director of General Operations Joshua L. Powell; and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer with failing to manage the NRA’s funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws, contributing to the loss of more than $64 million to the organization over three years.
Mr. LaPierre, Mr. Phillips, Mr. Powell and Mr. Frazer took millions of dollars from NRA reserves for personal use, Ms. James said, including trips to the Bahamas for them and their families, private jets, expensive meals and other private travel.
The attorney general is seeking to recoup millions of dollars in lost assets and to stop the four defendants from serving on the board of any nonprofit in the state in the future.
“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful, the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” Ms. James said late Thursday morning during a press conference in Manhattan. “For years, the NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission.”
The NRA has been a registered state nonprofit charitable organization since its founding in 1871. The state attorney general’s office has civil, not criminal, jurisdiction over nonprofits, Ms. James said.
The state’s suit against the NRA is not political, but a discovery of illegal misconduct, Ms. James said.
“We found the facts and the law and we come to conclusions of law, and we came to the conclusion the NRA was unfortunately serving as a personal piggy bank for the four defendants,” she said. “The corruption was so broad because of the level of waste ... They have destroyed all the assets of the corporation.”
Seeking to dissolve the NRA is necessary, the attorney general said, because of the large number of complaints and evidence of misconduct.
“Because of the numerous complaints and based upon the facts of application of law, we concluded the best way to address this matter was to seek resolution... contingent on the breadth and depth of corruption and illegality and brazen attempts to evade the law,” Ms. James said.
The attorney general’s office will send the civil suit to the IRS and will be in contact with the department about the defendants’ violations of internal revenue code, Ms. James said.
The investigation is ongoing.
