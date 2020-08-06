NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia A. James filed a civil lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association after four of the nonprofit’s leaders allegedly misused millions of dollars in donor funds, she said.
The 169-page lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan after an 18-month investigation, says NRA Executive Vice President Wayne R. LaPierre, 70, used NRA funds for personal expenditures, including hair and makeup for his wife, eight trips for his family to the Bahamas over three years and a $17 million post-employment contract for himself. The lawsuit also names Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer, retired Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” H. Phillips, and Mr. LaPierre’s former Chief of Staff Joshua L. Powell.
“In this state, we have a set of laws,” Ms. James said late Thursday morning at a press conference in Manhattan. “Every entity must be held accountable regardless of who you are, your power, size, wealth and station and life.
“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful, the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” she added. “For years, the NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission.”
The suit alleges the four defendants failed to manage the NRA’s funds or follow numerous state and federal laws, contributing to the loss of more than $64 million to the organization over three years.
NRA President Carolyn D. Meadows said Thursday afternoon the NRA is countersuing the state attorney general’s office, alleging defamation and suppression of the group’s freedom of speech.
The NRA has been a registered state nonprofit charitable organization since its founding in 1871. The state attorney general’s office has civil, not criminal, jurisdiction over nonprofits, Ms. James said.
The embattled group, headquartered in Fairfax, Va., but chartered as a nonprofit in New York, reported $23,943,194 in business revenue in 2018, according to the NRA’S 2018 Form 990, filed to exempt an entity from income tax.
In 2018, Mr. LaPierre made $2,150,634, Mr. Phillips took home $900,537, Mr. Powell’s gross salary was $844,137 and Mr. Frazer made $413,076, according to the tax document.
The NRA leaders named in the suit exploited the organization with illegal, negligent oversight that created a culture of self-dealing mismanagement, Ms. James said, including failing to review potential conflicts of interest for employees and concealing whistleblower’s concerns.
“They overrode and they evaded internal controls to allow themselves their families, favorite board members, employees and members for reimbursed expenses related to third-party transactions excess compensation, side deals and waste of charitable assets without regard to the NRA’s best interest,” the attorney general said.
The state’s suit against the NRA is not political, but a discovery of illegal misconduct, Ms. James said.
“This has nothing to do with my personal opinion with regards to gun violence,” she said. “We found the facts and the law and we come to conclusions of law, and we came to the conclusion the NRA was unfortunately serving as a personal piggy bank for the four defendants. The corruption was so broad because of the level of waste ... They have destroyed all the assets of the corporation.”
Seeking to dissolve the NRA is necessary, the attorney general said, because of the large number of complaints and evidence of misconduct.
“Because of the numerous complaints and based upon the facts of application of law, we concluded the best way to address this matter was to seek resolution...contingent on the breadth and depth of corruption and illegality and brazen attempts to evade the law,” Ms. James said.
The NRA and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who served as state attorney general from 2007 through 2010, have a past of legal battles over firearm legislation and policies.
“The NRA has a long history of thwarting their rules that govern non-for-profits,” Gov. Cuomo said during a conference call Thursday. “...They forget that they are taxpayer subsidized. That means the public is subsidizing every dollar that goes to that entity. For that public subsidy, there are rules.
“There is transparency that is required. You can’t be a non-for-profit publicly subsidized and be a political organization or refuse to disclose certain financial information.”
The attorney general’s office will send the civil suit to the IRS and will be in contact with the department about the defendants’ violations of internal revenue code.
The suit is a political move as the Nov. 3 presidential election approaches, Mrs. Meadows said, adding the suit attacks the organization and Americans’ Second Amendment rights.
“This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend,” Mrs. Meadows said in a statement Thursday. “You could have set your watch by it: The investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle. It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda. This has been a power grab by a political opportunist — a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta.
“Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom,” Mrs. Meadows said. “As evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today (Thursday) against the NY AG, we not only will not shrink from this fight — we will confront it and prevail.”
Mr. LaPierre ran the day-to-day operations of the NRA for nearly three decades. The complaint said when his leadership was challenged, he retaliated and turned the board against those who attempted to confront his illegal behavior.
The lawsuit said Mr. LaPierre handpicked individuals in senior staff positions that displayed extreme loyalty to him rather than to the organization. He personally hired Mr. Phillips, Mr. Powell and Mr. Frazer, according to the complaint.
President Donald J. Trump suggested Thursday that the firearm activism group move to a friendlier home base: Texas, where state attorney general Ken Paxton shrugged aside the criminal allegations and rolled out a welcome mat for the powerful gun lobby.
“The NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life,” Mr. Trump said at the White House after news of the New York attorney general’s investigation. “Texas would be a great place and an appropriate place for the NRA. ...They’ve been absolutely decimated by the cost of that lawsuit and it’s very sad.”
Soon after that, Mr. Paxton tweeted an open invitation to the NRA.
“The NRA has been instrumental in defending our Second Amendment rights and we would welcome them with open arms to relocate to Texas!,” he wrote.
Ms. James is taking aim at the NRA after her office dismantled Mr. Trump’s charitable foundation last year and fined him $2 million to settle allegations that he used donations meant for worthy causes to further his own business and political interests.
Ms. James declined to comment Thursday about off-topic litigation.
The Tribune News Service and Columbia-Greene Media reporter Melanie Lekocevic contributed to this report.
(5) comments
She just increased NRA contributions 10X
I am always confused by people who want Florida-style gun-laws in New York State, like the National Rifle Association. Florida averages over 2,800 shootings deaths each year. New York averages around 700 shooting deaths per year. What kind of person wants Florida's gun laws in New York? New York State has never had a mass school shooting. Texas and Florida have them all the time.
I know the Constitution says "Right to Bear Arms" but you can't take a hand grenade into an elementary school. The definition of "Armament" means all military weaponry. That's from the dictionary.
If you are saying "The rights to bear armaments shall not be infringed in any way" you are saying everyone can walk around with a flamethrower at all times. A flamethrower is an "arm" because of the dictionary. The founding fathers were from the time of muskets.
Responsible gun owners should applaud this, the gun lunatics will push so far that reasonable people will actually work for gun bans. Hopefully a sane gun-rights organization takes its place.
Ludicrous. Just another attempt to weaken the 2nd Amendment. Good luck with that!
Good luck with that. There's a large fanbase, and surely even if the administration is totally rotten somebody will want the brand name.
Good, they're russian backed. Listen to the gun nuts howl now! LOL
