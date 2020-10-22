During what’s already a contentious election season, a global pandemic has only complicated things further.
On Aug. 20, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of slowing down, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law three election reform bills making it easier for each and every New Yorker to make sure their vote counts come Election Day.
The three bills make the fear of being infected with COVID-19 a valid reason for voting by absentee ballot, enables voters to request an absentee ballot beginning immediately and allows ballots to be postmarked the day of the election, Nov. 3, and be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 10.
Early voting in New York begins Saturday, so whether voting then, by absentee ballot or in-person on Election Day, there are many unanswered questions the Times has worked to answer for you:
Q: I am voting early in person. Where and when can I vote early?
A: In the tri-county region, early voting is available for voters registered in their county of residence at their county or town office buildings. The Jefferson County Office Building is at 175 Arsenal St., Watertown; in Lewis County, the Lowville Town and Village Offices are at 5535 Bostwick St., Lowville; and the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building, second floor, is at 80 State Highway 310, Canton.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the early voting times are as follows:
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26; Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27; Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
In St. Lawrence County, all times are the same, except early voting begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, instead of noon. The polls also close those days at 8 p.m. — the same as Jefferson and Lewis.
Q: I am voting in person on Election Day. When are poll sites open?
A: All poll sites in New York state will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Q: Where are the polling sites?
A: Poll sites are frequently located in local fire departments, county or village office buildings, town halls or other government buildings. Each population center is separated into election districts, based on population. Jefferson County has 43 poll sites in 23 towns across the county. In Lewis County, each of the county’s 18 towns has one polling site, except for West Turin, which has two sites. St. Lawrence County has 51 poll sites, with many towns having multiple locations.
Q: How do I know which poll site I should go to?
A: It’s possible that your polling location has changed. You can verify your polling location instantly by filling out the form at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. You can also call your county Board of Elections office for more information about where to vote.
Q: If I’m still in line when the polls close, can I still vote?
A: Yes. Any voter who’s in line at or before 9 p.m. is permitted to vote.
Ann Nortz, Republican election commissioner for Lewis County, said poll inspectors will locate the last person in line at 9 p.m. and permit them, as well as those ahead of them, to vote.
St. Lawrence County election officials indicated lines in their county have historically not been very long. Lewis County election officials warned that lines may extend outdoors at some polling sites, especially at peak times, due to social distancing.
“We’ve been saying people are going to have to be patient; they’re going to have to wait because the larger districts are going to be socially distanced,” said Lindsay Burriss, Democratic elections commissioner for Lewis County.
Q: Am I allowed to promote a particular candidate, party or slate outside polling locations?
A: Yes, but not within 100 feet of the poll site. Handing out information and placing signage are only permissible outside that boundary. Voters may be asked to turn their shirts inside out or remove a hat if it has imagery which clearly promotes a particular candidate or ballot measure.
Q: I’m voting absentee. When is the latest I can request an absentee ballot?
A: Officially speaking, you can request an absentee ballot online, via fax, via email or letter request up to Tuesday, Oct. 27. You can also apply in person the day of and prior to Nov. 2. But the state Board of Elections is advising voters on its website that the postal service can’t guarantee it will be able to deliver absentee ballots requested later than Oct. 19.
Q: How do I request an absentee ballot?
A: The process to vote by absentee ballot has been made much more accessible this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since mid-August, registered voters have been able to call, email, fax or mail their local Board of Elections and request applications for absentee ballots. In years past, requests couldn’t be submitted until early October.
Voters can also download a PDF version of the application form from the New York state elections webpage at elections.ny.gov, fill it out at home, then mail, fax, email or hand-deliver the form to their local Board of Elections. They can also walk into their local Board of Elections offices and fill out forms in person.
On Sept. 1, Gov. Cuomo announced the state set up a new online absentee ballot application portal at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov. There, voters both can fill out an online form with their county, name, date of birth and ZIP code, and request that an absentee ballot be sent to their home.
Election officials have been pushing for voters to get a plan to vote in place as early as possible.
“We have plenty of options for you on October first,“ said Jude Seymour, Republican elections commissioner for Jefferson County. “We have limited options for you on November first.”
Q: What are the ways I can submit my absentee ballot?
A: Once a ballot is filled out, in blue or black pen, and sealed inside its inner and outer envelopes, voters should affix a stamp and send it to their local Board of Elections. In past years, absentee ballots have been considered bulk mail, and individual voters have not needed to pay for a stamp. That changed this year when the U.S. Postal Service reclassified absentee ballots as priority mail.
Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to your local Board of Elections office, or dropped off at an early voting or Election Day poll site. Board of Elections employees and election inspectors can show you where you need to drop your ballot.
Q: If I’m mailing my ballot, when should I do so by to ensure it is counted?
A: If a voter is mailing their ballot, they should do so as soon as possible. Local Boards of Elections want ballots returned as soon as possible, and they can be returned immediately. The USPS is recommending absentee ballots be mailed back to local Boards of Elections by Oct. 27 this year.
This year, New York state has introduced what it’s calling a “curing process” for absentee ballots that may not be fully acceptable as received. It will allow a period, for the first time, after the election for Board of Elections to reach out to people who submitted their absentee ballots and allow them an opportunity to fix a mistake, Mr. Seymour said.
“There will be some mistakes, some things that are not fixable,” he added.
He said common mistakes, like a missing signature or date on the ballot, can be solved. The Board of Elections office will call the voter with the mistake and direct them through how to fill out an affidavit that verifies their ballot.
Q: If I’m mailing my ballot, is there a way I can know it’s been received?
A: In most counties, no. Only counties that have decided of their own volition to introduce ballot tracking applications offer that service. In the north country, only Jefferson County offers such a tool, which is viewable online at vic2.ntsdata.net/jeffersonboe/absenteestatuscheck.aspx.
St. Lawrence County elections officials said voters can call the office at 315-379-2202 and inquire if their ballot has been received.
Q: Can I still vote in person if I submitted an absentee ballot?
A: Yes, New York state election laws are very permissive, and allow a voter to even change their vote, as long as they vote by Election Day. If you have already submitted your completed absentee ballot, you may go to your polling site for early voting or on Election Day, and fill out a provisional ballot. This ballot, which requires a few extra pieces of identifying information and additional verifications to ensure it is legitimate, will be processed and your absentee vote will be tossed out.
Q: Can I drop off a ballot for someone else?
A: Ms. Nortz said there’s nothing in New York state election law that prohibits someone from delivering another person’s completed absentee ballot, as long as the ballot has been sealed in both its envelopes.
“As long as they trust you, that’s not for us to judge,” she said.
Q: Can I see a sample ballot before I go to the polls?
A: Yes, ballots will be different depending on your exact municipality and voting district. Please find your polling location and click on the corresponding link to see a sample ballot. To ensure you have the correct polling location, see the section “How do I know which poll site I should go to?” above.
To see a Jefferson County sample ballot, click HERE; a Lewis County sample ballot, click HERE; and a St. Lawrence County ballot, click HERE.
Q: When will my absentee ballot be officially “counted”?
A: Absentee ballots are not counted before election night. In New York state, ballots are generally counted beginning a week after Election Day. Ms. Burriss said the Board of Elections will not open or prepare ballots before Nov. 11, a week after the polls closed. That time frame gives the USPS enough time to deliver all ballots mailed on or just before Election Day.
Elections officials in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties all said election night results will be unofficial, because they will only include the counts from early voting and in-person voting on Election Day.
Q: Where can I see results on election night?
Election night live results will be available in several locations, but it’s important to note that due to the vast number of absentee ballots being cast this year, these results may not indicate clear winners in most races.
