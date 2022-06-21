WATERTOWN — The city pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds should be open next Tuesday after a two-year absence.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller said Tuesday that the plan is for repairs to be completed on the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the fairgrounds on Coffeen Street by Tuesday.
“Barring anything unforeseen, it’s still for opening Tuesday,” he said.
The City Council set a goal to reopen the pool in time for the summer. The pool had to undergo repairs.
The pool at Thompson Park opened on Memorial Day weekend and remains open only on weekends, weather permitting.
On June 28, the two pools will open for the season on a daily basis, with hours from noon to 7 p.m.
To get the Alteri pool ready, the City Council in December approved a $112,830.76 contract with Sundance Leisure, Watertown, to complete a series of repairs.
