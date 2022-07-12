WATERTOWN — For the first part of the summer, Molly G. Zimmerman brought her daughter Harper to swim at the Thompson Park pool.
But the pool was closed Monday for an equipment problem, so they headed to the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Fairgrounds.
They liked it a lot.
“It’s not as busy,” the young mother said.
On Monday night, the City Council debated the attendance discrepancies between the two city pools.
Since June 28, when the city’s pool season began, 2,180 people have attended the park pool, while 221 have gone to the pool at the fairgrounds.
The less-than-glowing attendance figures for the Alteri pool come at a time when council members are considering a new Flynn pool at North Elementary School.
They’ve been divided on whether a third city pool is needed.
City officials blame road construction near the Alteri pool for the dwindling numbers.
City engineer Michael Delaney told council members on Monday night that construction on the road should essentially be finished next week.
The road was paved earlier this week.
“I know construction kept people from using the pool parking lot,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
With a zero-grade entrance and other splashy features, the Thompson Park pool is more appealing to people.
It’s only a couple of years old, plus the park has a splash pad, picnic areas and playground, said Scott M. Weller, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent.
Some people just might not be aware that the fairgrounds pool has reopened after a two-year hiatus, during which repairs were completed.
The Alteri pool opened after a filter and other equipment were removed from the Flynn pool and installed at the fairgrounds pool. The repairs cost $112,000.
They were done just in time for a June 28 scheduled opening, Mr. Weller said.
He’s optimistic that pool numbers will increase during the next couple of weeks, especially after the Jefferson County Fair wraps up Sunday at the fairgrounds complex.
“It’s steady and starting to pick up,” pool supervisor Alexi LaVine said.
For the first time, the Thompson Park pool opened for Memorial Day weekend and had a total of 798 people attend eight dates before the official summer pool season began.
The extra eight days boosted the attendance figures for the park pool, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said the park department should conduct a publicity campaign for the pool.
Mr. Weller doesn’t know what else he can do to get the word out. His department has done its share of social media outreach, he said.
Signs have been placed on the front door of the Watertown Municipal Arena with arrows directing to the pool on the side of the building. A sign also is up at the Thompson Park pool.
Councilwoman Ruggiero suggested that a message about the pool be placed on the park department’s electronic marquee in front of the fairgrounds along Coffeen Street.
That was done on Tuesday, Mr. Weller said.
Otherwise it’s been a good summer for the city’s pool program.
In previous summers, it’s been difficult to get lifeguards, but that has not been an issue this summer, Mr. Weller said.
There’s been such a lifeguard shortage nationally that some communities have had to shut down pools and entire summer programs this year.
It has helped that the city increased the hourly wage for lifeguards to $17 or $18 and also paid for lifeguard certification, he said.
However, the state now pays lifeguards $20 an hour.
“We’re good this summer, but I have concerns for next year,” Mr. Weller said.
On a breezy summer afternoon on Tuesday, nine children were swimming in the Alteri pool, while the city had it staffed with eight lifeguards working there. That’s a 1-1 ratio.
Heather M. Hurst and her three children — Arielle, 11, Jaylyn, 7, and Holden, 5 — swim at the two pools four times a week.
“The Thompson Park pool is too cramped,” she said.
That’s why Ms. Zimmerman will now be going to the fairgrounds. There’s more room for her daughter to swim and the locker rooms are cleaner.
“She loves to swim,” Ms. Zimmerman said. “We’ll come here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.