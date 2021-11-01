WATERTOWN — Repairs to the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds will be completed in time for next summer’s city pool program, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
On Monday night, Mr. Mix assured council members that the Alteri pool will be open next summer.
The city will be ordering some parts and going out to bid on some equipment this week that’s needed to make the repairs.
They include a chemcontrol, new lifeguard chairs and taking a filter and some other equipment that will removed from the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool and repurpose it for the Alteri pool, city officials said Monday night.
While the Alteri pool will be fixed, the fate of the Flynn pool looks very much in doubt. It needs at least $735,000 in repairs, according to City Engineer Michael Delaney.
At this point, it appears the next City Council will decide its fate, although council members Sarah V. Compo-Pierce and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson were offering suggestions on Monday night for other parks and recreation projects that could replace the pool on the city’s north side.
During the discussion, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero asked Mr. Delaney to explain how he determined it would cost $735,000 to fix the Flynn pool.
“The $735,000 was itemized, prepared by the engineering department and reviewed by me,” he said.
The pool could also have structural damage, which could mean the entire pool will need to be replaced, Mr. Delaney said.
Repairing the Flynn pool has become a campaign issue, with council candidates divided on the issue.
About two dozen people attended a rally Sunday at the pool organized by council candidate Cliff G. Olney to drum up support to save it from demolition.
The city was set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool was the one that needed all the repairs.
Repairs kept those two pools from opening this past summer. Only the Thompson Park pool was open in the summer.
As for what happens if the Flynn pool is decommissioned, council members Compo-Pierce and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson have stressed that the Flynn pool needs to be replaced, especially since it’s on the city’s north side. The other two pools are in other parts of the city.
Councilwoman Compo-Pierce suggested a splash pad with the capabilities of turning it into an ice rink, so it could be used throughout the year, while the councilman brought up the idea for a mountain bike facility.
