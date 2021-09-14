WASHINGTON – Fort Drum soldiers are expected to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 under a plan outlined by the U.S. Army on Tuesday requiring that all service members must get the vaccine.
The Army began implementing Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s order issued Aug. 24, following Department of Defense and White House guidance. Before then, vaccines were optional.
In an Army press statement, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Army’s Surgeon General, said it’s important to protect service members while case counts and deaths continue to increase because of the delta variant spreading.
“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our Soldiers, their families and the communities in which we live,” he said.
Soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated could result in administrative or non-judicial punishment — to include relief of duties or discharge, according to the press statement.
They could request an exemption if they have a legitimate medical, religious or administrative reason.
Commanders, command sergeants major, first sergeants and officers in Command Select List positions who refuse to be vaccinated — and are not pending an exemption request — face suspension and relief if they refuse to comply.
Soldiers with previous COVID-19 infections are not automatically exempt from full vaccination and should consult their primary care managers, according to the press release.
Commanders also will ensure that military personnel follow Center for Disease Control and local COVID-19 guidelines.
The health protection of our force is a top priority, and the Army will continue to ensure that military personnel have the most up-to-date information on appropriate safety measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, according to the press release.
Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30.
