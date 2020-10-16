CANTON — Former United States vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee, Joseph R. Biden, has endorsed fellow Democrat Tedra L. Cobb in her bid to win the 21st Congressional District seat in the Nov. 3 election.
In a prepared statement released Friday by the Cobb campaign, Mr. Biden said he was proud to endorse Ms. Cobb.
“When Tedra saw a gap in the health care system in her community, she started a community health agency. When the fire department had a volunteer shortage, Tedra signed up,” Mr. Biden said. “As a legislator, during a trying economic time, Tedra lowered the cost of prescription drugs for seniors. Tedra has delivered real results for Northern New York, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Congress.”
Mr. Biden served for over 30 years in the United States Senate, representing Delaware and in 2009 was elected U.S. vice president under President Barack Obama. He is running for president against incumbent Republican, President Donald J. Trump.
Ms. Cobb said in her campaign’s statement that she was honored to receive Mr. Biden’s endorsement.
“As Barack Obama’s Vice President, Joe Biden saw America through an economic crisis and helped author and pass the Affordable Care Act, which provided 64,000 Northern New Yorkers with health insurance,” she said. “Joe Biden has a plan for rural America to ensure our communities thrive. As a military family member, I know Joe Biden will put our soldiers at Fort Drum and their safety first. Vice President Biden is the compassionate, competent, and conscientious leader America needs to see us through the challenges ahead: defeating the COVID(-)19 pandemic and fixing our economy for working families.”
Ms. Cobb, Canton, is running against incumbent Republican, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik.
(1) comment
"As a military family member, I know Joe Biden will put our soldiers at Fort Drum and their safety first." Hmmm, just like he did in Benghazi?
