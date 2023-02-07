WASHINGTON — In a State of the Union address that began as a bipartisan appeal, President Joe Biden appeared combative and feisty at times as he sparred with Republicans over his legislative record, the federal deficit and border security.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at one point tried to quiet hecklers who shouted as the president called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform and help him address border security.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.