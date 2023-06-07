Biden vetoes effort to block student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House on June 2. On Wednesday, he vetoed an effort to block student loan forgiveness. Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden vetoed legislation on Wednesday to block his attempt to grant student debt relief through executive action.

The measure, which the Senate cleared last week, will now go back to Capitol Hill for a possible override attempt, which would be unsuccessful based on the support it received to date.

