WATERTOWN — The group responsible for connecting the Black River Trail to Fort Drum wants the public’s input about its plans.
The Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council has just completed a study to see where and how the trail will expand.
After looking at several options, the study concluded the trail to expand to Fort Drum should be mostly off-road. The anticipated costs are between $2.19 million and $6.5 million.
Members of Advantage Watertown, a group of business and community leaders who meet monthly, got an update on the project on Thursday.
They discussed the findings of the final report on how to implement the 6-mile extension from the eastern terminus to Fort Drum.
Now the transportation council wants to hear from the public about its plans. The council is asking the public to complete a survey.
The council “recommends closing the gaps,” said Geoffrey T. Urda, a member of the council and Watertown city planner who is also a biking enthusiast.
According to the study, the trail would be accessible from Route 26 to right outside the Fort Drum wire, where the post’s new museum will soon open.
The proposed Black River Trail would be 10-foot-wide paved asphalt. Some retaining walls along the route would have to be constructed.
The study identifies a number of federal and state funding sources that could pay for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.