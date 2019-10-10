Blankenbush to hold mobile office hours in Lowville

LOWVILLE — The office of Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, will hold mobile office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the town hall, 5535 Bostwick St.
“This is the best part my job,” said Assemblyman Blankenbush in a prepared statement. “Listening to people directly is the best way to be an effective representative in Albany.”
According to the statement, the assemblyman will be interested in hearing what the people of the 117th District are looking for from state government as we approach a new legislative session.
Mr. Blankenbush added that any residents who are unable to attend the meetings can always call his District Office at 315-493-3909 or send him an email at blankenbushk@nyassembly.gov.
“We pride ourselves on outstanding constituent service, and we’re only a phone call away,” said Mr. Blankenbush.
