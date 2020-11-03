State Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, has won his uncontested run for re-election to the 117th Assembly District.
Mr. Blankenbush, who was elected to the seat in 2010, was on his fifth uncontested run this year, and won with 83% of the votes counted by 11:30 p.m. on Election Day. At that point, 60% of precincts were reporting results, and 54% of all registered voters ballots had been counted. While there are many more absentee ballots to be counted, his win is assured.
When reached for comment, Mr. Blankenbush said in a prepared statement that he’s honored to be able to serve his constituents in the 117th Assembly District for another term.
“In these divisive and uncertain times, we need a leader who knows the needs of the community and will be a strong voice for our North Country and Mohawk Valley values,” he said. “The pandemic has proved a profound resiliency in us all and as your Assemblyman, I will continue to work with our local and state leaders to deliver real results to our residents, local businesses and farmers. Thank you for your continued support.”
