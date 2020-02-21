WATERTOWN — A Manhattan real estate developer has just about given up hope of saving a Boyd Street apartment building from its demolition in three days.
The developer, Meira Moet Shapiro, wanted to save the three-unit apartment building at 603 Boyd St. that the city describes as dilapidated.
In hopes of convincing the city to delay the demolition, she sent emails to interim City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero and City Comptroller James E. Mills in recent days about the property.
“I just have a lot of questions that I think are pertinent,” she said, adding that she doesn’t know why a structural engineer wasn’t allowed to look at the property to confirm the building can be saved from the wrecking ball.
But Carolyn Meunier, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, said the building is too far gone and must be torn down.
“It’s already been contracted to be demolished and it will be torn down on Monday,” she said.
With demolition scheduled for Monday, Ms. Shapiro is disappointed the city didn’t allow her to proceed with buying the building and then fixing up it up.
“There’s nothing I can do now,” she said.
Last year, Ms. Shapiro told The Times she found her passion in taking rental properties that are in disrepair and creating places for people to live. Three nearby rental properties at 121, 131 and 137 William St. are among her holdings in Watertown.
The Boyd Street building was among six that the city acquired in back taxes in June. In September, Ms. Shapiro proposed buying the building, but the city wasn’t interested.
In June, she stormed out of a council meeting after she became upset that council members opposed the transaction because the building doesn’t have parking for tenants.
Former City Manager Rick Finn looked at the property as blight and wanted it and several others to be town down, Mrs. Meunier said. He presented his plan to the City Council last summer for a list of buildings he recommended for demolition.
“Mr. Finn was aggressive about getting rid of blight in city neighborhoods,” Mrs. Meunier said.
The building was inspected and reinspected by the city’s code enforcement office before it was determined it should be torn down.
According to a Sept. 18 report, the code enforcement office found that the rear porch was in danger of collapse, the front porch also was in need of major repairs, an exterior wall was bowing out, the main beam in the cellar was cracked and caused floors to buckle on all three levels.
Ms. Shapiro, who owns a handful of rental properties in Oswego and about nine other buildings in Watertown, lives part-time in a town of Mexico residence. She also owns an apartment she purchased in Olympic Towers, the historic Manhattan building where Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie Onassis lived and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia has a residence.
In 2018, she became interested in Watertown rental properties when she came upon an online posting of a vacant, deteriorating apartment building at 504 Cooper St. She was unable to acquire it and it was eventually torn down, pleasing neighbors who said it was trouble property for drugs.
The other deteriorated buildings that the city acquired through back taxes in June and have since been demolished are at 512 Jefferson St., 565 Burdick St., 759 Mill St., 632 Factory St. and 506 Binsse St.
The city’s Engineering Department concluded it made more sense to demolish the houses than to sell them. Bronze Contracting LLC, Remsen, is being paid about $90,000 for the job.
The funding for those demolitions will come out of the city’s general fund.
It’s been a busy several months for building demolitions for the city. The Boyd Street building will be the 10th structure that will be demolished since this summer, including two that were brought down during the past week on West Main Street.
Those two buildings — at 403 and 409 W. Main St. — had to be razed because the city claimed they were “in imminent danger of further collapse.” The city considered them as emergency demolitions.
In both cases, their leaky roofs caused the floors to collapse on each other and the exterior walls were crumbling.
Local businessman Jacob S. Johnson will be billed about $110,000. Mrs. Meunier said Mr. Johnson had wanted “to gift the buildings” to the city but the city didn’t want them.
Last month, a four-story building at 129 Factory Square was torn down because its roof collapsed. A deteriorated two-family home at 934 Academy St. also was razed in early January because of its unsafe condition.
The 600 block of Boyd Street will be closed from Monday to Thursday to demolish a three-unit apartment building at 603 Boyd St.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.