A well-known Albany activist who has for years advocated for survivors of sexual assault is speaking up about concerns she has with New York’s 21st Congressional District’s newest Democratic candidate, Brigid “Bridie” Farrell.
Kat C. Sullivan, a sometimes-infamous Albany activist and businesswoman, said she gave Ms. Farrell about $25,000 to start her nonprofit, NY Loves Kids, which later changed its public-facing name to America Loves Kids.
“It was a mistake, on my part,” Ms. Sullivan said of her donation.
Ms. Farrell’s campaign said Ms. Sullivan’s complaints misconstrue the facts, and are baseless complaints from someone who frequently gets into controversial situations.
“Bridie Farrell started New York Loves Kids to get a vote on the Child Victims Act,” her campaign spokesperson said. “Her efforts were successful and the legislation passed. Bridie is grateful to Ms. Sullivan for her support; when it became clear they disagreed about the direction of the organization’s advocacy efforts, their association came to an end.”
Ms. Sullivan is somewhat well-known in Albany. She’s a nurse from Florida, and co-owner of a multi-million dollar pediatric home health agency, but she was born and raised in the Capitol District in New York.
Ms. Sullivan in 2016 had received an undisclosed amount of money in a settlement with the Emma Willard School, a private college-prep boarding school in Troy. She alleged she had been sexually abused by a teacher while she was a student there in the 1990s and the school settled the case before it made it to court.
Ms. Sullivan used the funds for various things once she received them. One of those uses was to launch a billboard campaign advocating for a change to laws barring sexual abuse survivors from suing their abusers. Another was to fund other organizations advocating for sexual abuse survivors.
“When I received the settlement from the Emma Willard School, I committed to giving that money away to survivor-led organizations,” Ms. Sullivan said.
Much of the money, at least $35,000 by Ms. Sullivan’s account, was given directly to organizations, including the $25,000 she gave to NY Loves Kids. She also spent a significant amount herself pushing for the passage of the Child Victims Act.
After spending thousands on billboards, banners and other materials to advocate for the passage of the Child Victims Act, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics began investigating if she had violated lobbying laws by not registering as a lobbyist with the state. While the commission did find Ms. Sullivan was in violation of the laws on lobbying, it declined to pursue further action after pressure from other lawmakers mounted.
A month after the investigation was dropped, Ms. Sullivan raucously interrupted a meeting of the commission by singing a rendition of the Disney song “Let it Go” calling for the panel’s dissolution.
She had just finished a heated exchange with a member of the panel when she was reprimanded for interrupting a meeting in which the public is not permitted to speak. She threw paper scraps into the air and then took a seat at the main table where commission officials and staff sit. The commission ended the public part of the meeting at that point.
She’s also protested against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo repeatedly since he was accused of sexually harassing a number of women who worked for the state and creating a hostile work environment.
She has paid for billboards around New York pushing for the end to business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing for farmers and agricultural workers to have a seat at the table as the state reopens. She’s also started a website and small business called KatLabs, a place where she employs “experimental use of freedom of speech in search of cures to heal humanity of all sufferings and cruelties,” according to its homepage. She also sells anti-Cuomo merchandise there, including face masks.
Ms. Sullivan said, when it comes to her concerns about Ms. Farrell, she doesn’t have any reason to lie. She’s not even a New York resident, has no intention of running for office and is simply trying to speak about her experience.
The New York Daily News reported the launch of Ms. Farrell’s nonprofit, NY Loves Kids, in March 2018, and recorded Ms. Sullivan’s $25,000 donation as one of the first donations the nonprofit received.
What came after that donation is what concerns Ms. Sullivan. She said, within 30 days, the nonprofit launched a $15,000 RV campaign for the passage of the Child Victims Act, one of Ms. Farrell’s headline issues, for 30 days. People from NY Loves Kids, including Ms. Farrell, drove the RV across New York state to share information about the Child Victims Act and to generate grassroots support for its passage.
Ms. Sullivan said that huge expense, early on, didn’t encourage her. She said that seemed wasteful, especially considering the method it was being used in.
“I was concerned, because when I put up billboards, which I’m known for, I can get 30 days off of $4,000, depending on the location of the billboard,” she said. “For her to use three times as much as I spent on a billboard, in a 30-day period, that concerns me from a business standpoint.”
Ms. Sullivan said she accompanied Ms. Farrell on one of the RV stops and saw more concerning things.
“We went to a couple different farmers markets, and we just sat in the parking lot,” Ms. Sullivan said. She said she asked if they planned to talk to people about the Child Victims Act, to share information or advocate for it, but she said Ms. Farrell said no.
“I got worried, because that is not really community engagement,” she said.
Ms. Farrell’s campaign said the RV tour was successful in its mission to spread more information and awareness about the Child Victims Act. The goal was to pass the Child Victims Act in New York, her campaign spokesperson said, which happened shortly after the RV tour ended.
Through the ensuing months, Ms. Sullivan said she saw more and more things that caused her concern. She attended a fundraiser for NY Loves Kids that was filmed by the reality television show The Real Housewives of New York. Ms. Sullivan said she and her business partner were among the only people to participate in the silent auction fundraiser, and she didn’t see much activity that would indicate the event was a success.
“This was the fourth event of Bridie’s that I’d seen that didn’t really meet its mission,” she said. “If it’s a fundraising event, you should be fundraising.”
The Housewives fundraiser was held in 2019. Ms. Farrell’s campaign said the event was a success, with many donations being made to NY Loves Kids as the episode aired on TV.
According to NY/America Loves Kids public tax filings, with the latest publicly available forms from the 2019-2020 tax year, the nonprofit had revenue of $113,478 that year, while spending $117,704, including $52,356 on salaries. Ms. Farrell was paid $41,300 from the non-profit in 2019.
Their yearly deficit was about $3,365, and the nonprofit ended 2019 with about $18,000 in available assets.
Ultimately, Ms. Sullivan said she regrets legitimizing Ms. Farrell’s nonprofit with her initial donation, because she’s seen little other activities from the non-profit or ongoing work.
The America Loves Kids FaceBook page shows many of its more recent events have been virtual forums where Ms. Farrell and a professional share information or talk through developments in the realm of sexual abuse survivor advocacy. Ms. Farrell has also attended a number of forums on behalf of the nonprofit discussing crime victims rights nationally.
“America Loves Kids leads awareness campaigns highlighting the pervasiveness of child sexual abuse in this country: one of four girls and one in six boys are molested by age 18,” Ms. Farrell’s campaign spokesperson said. “That is an abuse epidemic the organization has sought to bring attention to in multiple states across the country. Its work started in New York by educating state leaders and the public about the need for sensible, victim-centric policymaking.”
Ms. Farrell said her main work with the nonprofit was to educate New Yorkers about the Crime Victims Act and get state legislators to support it.
“The big issue in New York was that it was held up for a vote by Sen. Flanagan, then the majority leader,” she said. “Through various programs we helped raise awareness of the problem.”
The nonprofit also connects survivors with legal services to pursue their cases under the Crime Victims Act, and connects victims of crimes with the medical, emergency or psychological services they may need.
Ms. Farrell said she’s now working to balance her involvement in the nonprofit with her run for Congress. She said she remains committed to advocating for victims of various crimes.
“I was talking about a really, really hard topic, so I’m using my experience with my Congressional run,” she said. “Whatever topic it is, let’s talk about it, and people, on a day-to-day basis.”
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this report.
(4) comments
Anyone who reads this and does a little research can pretty easily pick out fact from fiction. Farrell started a not for profit that was focused on getting a vote on the Child Victims Act. A vote was held. It passed and was signed into law. Thousands of survivors have come forward since. The organization did what it set out to do. How is this even a story?
Anyone can go online and see how Bridie Farrell has been and continues to be a strong and nationally known advocate for the protection of children against sexual predators. She courageously and effectively harnessed the power of her story and worked with both Democrats and Republicans to bring about important legislation in NY and several other states that strengthened child protection laws and victim’s rights. How unfortunate that Ms. Sullivan cannot celebrate her own generous contribution towards that successful result but instead tries to use this newspaper platform in an attempt to stir up trouble and draw attention to herself now that Ms Farrell is seeking to run for congress. Our focus as a community should be on how to continue to support those who courageously call out and stand up against those in power who abuse their positions to prey upon others and who continue to get away with the abuse.
Re: the need for attention: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YXG0Tgfv3Ls
Articles like this are damaging to the entire survivor community. When we ask ourselves, “Why didn’t he/she/they speak up?” Think of articles like this. This is one survivor attacking another survivor publicly because she didn’t like the way the other survivor chose to advocate/ask for a vote on CVA. How can we expect survivors to speak up and speak out when they have to live in fear of how their journey/story will be perceived and criticized? This is ten steps back for the survivors in NYS and everywhere. And Alex Gault, this is offensive that you would post this article the very weekend that the Child Victims Act window closed. This is hurtful, triggering, and baseless. Read the room.
Sandy Lewis
Kat Sullivan likes attention. Her concerns are baseless. Donations to the pedophilia sexual abuse cause are worthy. The Lewis Foundation will contact Farrell and donate $25,000 if the campaign is still active. I personally acted to put elected GOP Town of Essex Clerk Billy Morgan in jail in Virginia for 21 years for his behavior. His family was involved. His father Jim Morgan was elected Highway or Road Supervisor. 48,000 pictures of children were found by the FBI with a tip I gave. Our Town Supervisor Sharon Boisen also hid the information. Kudos to Farrell.
