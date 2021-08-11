SYRACUSE — Anthony J. Brindisi on Tuesday received the Democratic Party’s official nomination for state Supreme Court justice for the Fifth Judicial District.
Mr. Brindisi, a former Congressman from Utica who represented New York’s 22nd Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, announced his candidacy for the newly created seat in early July, days before the only other candidate, Republican Danielle Fogel.
“I am honored to be nominated as the Democratic candidate in the race for Supreme Court Justice this Novemeber,” Mr. Brindisi said in a statement. “I hope to use my experience as both a civil litigator and public servant to continue to serve the people of this community in the role of Supreme Court Justice,”
The Onondaga County Democratic Committee Chairwoman and Assemblywoman Pamela J. Hunter, D-Syracuse, said Mr. Brindisi, who once served in the Assembly alongside her, is the right pick for the job.
“I know firsthand, he has the right temperament to be a Supreme Court Justice and will be fair to all the people that appear before him in the courtroom,” she said.
Mr. Brindisi and Ms. Fogel will be on the ballot in the upcoming general election Nov. 2.
