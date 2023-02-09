0209_DCOS_sweep3.jpg

CANTON — The town board appointed Randall Brown to fill a board vacancy following an executive session Wednesday night.

Mr. Brown will fill the seat vacated by Robert J. Washo at the end of 2022.

