CANTON — The town board appointed Randall Brown to fill a board vacancy following an executive session Wednesday night.
Mr. Brown will fill the seat vacated by Robert J. Washo at the end of 2022.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 10:58 pm
“Canton is my home, and I am honored to have served the taxpayers for the past seven years,” Mr. Washo wrote in a letter to Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley. “My priority is to focus on my family and my farm operation and, for now, leave the public service to others.”
At the time of Mr. Washo’s resignation, Ms. Ashley asked residents to reach out to the board if they were interested in filling the position.
The seat is up for election in November, so anyone filling it must run for election if they want to serve past December.
The board could also leave the seat open until after the election.
Mr. Brown taught math for Canton Central schools and was one of the winningest hockey coaches in the area.
When Mr. Brown heard about the opening, he talked to his wife and decided to apply.
“It’s a rare opportunity to get appointed,” he said.
Mr. Brown said he intends to run for a full term in the fall.
His interests are in broadband access and recreation
“As an educator, I know that distance learning is here and we need to see what we can do to get broadband to everybody,” he said.
Recreation, he said, is essential. “If you have a strong recreation program, it’s great for the community,” he said.
Mr. Brown took two years off to coach SUNY Canton, where he won the 2000 National Junior College Championship. Brown’s Canton teams won Division II state championships in 1992 and 1993 and Division I state crowns in 1995 and 1996. He has made six state final-four appearances.
