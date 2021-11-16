WATERTOWN — For years, local activist Patricia A. Whalen has lobbied the city to install a traffic light at the busy downtown intersection at Arcade and Arsenal streets.
Her efforts cleared a major hurdle on Monday when the City Council voted to retain a local engineering firm to design the project.
The city will pay $43,700 to Barton & Loguidice to design the new traffic signal that will be installed at the intersection, where a city police car was involved in a crash last March and ended up on its side.
Mrs. Whalen is satisfied that the new traffic signal project is moving forward.
“I think this is great,” she said. “We really need it bad.”
Over the years, Mrs. Whalen has attended numerous council meetings to talk about the city needing to install the traffic light system, citing the number of traffic accidents and near-misses at that corner.
Almost two years ago, Mrs. Whalen was nearly killed when a pickup truck struck her at the intersection. There was once a traffic signal at that intersection, but it was damaged in a vehicle crash several years ago and never replaced.
Last month, council members informally agreed to proceed with a new mast arm traffic signal system — a traffic light that’s attached to a metal arm that hangs over a street — to make it safer for pedestrians crossing the intersection. Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani opposes the project, citing its cost.
On Monday night, City Engineer Michael Delaney said the local engineering firm should complete the design in a few months. He hopes that construction of the new traffic light will begin early next summer.
The design of the project and its construction could cost as much as $250,000 to $300,000. City officials think the city can find state and federal funding to pay for the project.
The city plans to coordinate the traffic light with a $1.6 million streetscape project that includes major improvements to nearby Lachenauer Plaza and to Court Street, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
“The assumption is that council will budget it,” he said, adding that both of those projects will be completed at the same time.
Barton & Loguidice is also designing the streetscape project.
With the addition of the new traffic light at that intersection, it should also make it safer for buses to exit the CitiBus transfer station, Mr. Delaney said.
CitiBus drivers have complained about the difficulty of maneuvering the buses at the intersection from the transfer station.
The new traffic light also must mesh with all the traffic signals throughout Public Square, Mr. Delaney said.
The way the new traffic light works must be incorporated into another project to synchronize the traffic signals throughout the Public Square corridor, between Massey Street and the eastern side of Public Square.
Another engineering firm, Fisher Associates, is designing that new system to synchronize the traffic signals, so that they are all green or red at the same time. The state awarded the city a $440,000 grant to help pay for the synchronization project.
