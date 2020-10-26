WATERTOWN — Francee A. Calarco may be running for office, but she said she doesn’t want to be a politician in the traditional sense.
Ms. Calarco is running to represent the 12th District on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, a district that covers the southwestern corner of the city of Watertown. When Legislator Carolyn D. Fitzpatrick unexpectedly died in early April, Ms. Calarco, who was a close friend of Mrs. Fitzpatrick, was nominated by the county’s 12th District Republican Committee to fill the seat for the remainder of Mrs. Fitzpatrick’s term.
A quirk of local election law dictated that Ms. Calarco stand for election this November, a year earlier than the rest of the county legislators, and a year earlier than she initially expected.
She said while she never expected to run for public office, she has been involved in the community for many years now. In April, Ms. Calarco had just finished a term as president of the Jefferson County Historical Society. The historical society was where she first met Mrs. Fitzpatrick, years ago. She’s also a board member of the Flower Memorial Library, a Paul Harris Fellow with the Watertown Noon Rotary Club and has worked with the Sacred Heart Foundation and the Hospice of Jefferson County.
Ms. Calarco is also co-owner of the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, served as regional director for the state Funeral Directors Association and chaired a number of committees for the association. Ms. Calarco is also a founding member of the Directors Choice Credit Union, which provides business loans and financial services for funeral directors in seven states.
She said despite her great deal of experience in the community and in statewide nonprofits, she was initially surprised when she was asked to step into Mrs. Fitzpatrick’s seat in the county Legislature.
“When I was first approached, my initial reaction was to say, ‘No, absolutely not, that isn’t for me,’” she said. “I don’t have any aspiration to become a political representative. But then, a few folks spoke to me and I started to think about how I could truly help the community, not by being a politician, but by representing the community politically, which I believe is a night-and-day difference.”
She said she felt called to take the position because she wanted to honor the legacy of Mrs. Fitzpatrick, who served on the board for years, becoming its first female chairperson in 2010. Ms. Calarco said she and Mrs. Fitzpatrick had spoken frequently, usually two or three times a week, and had become very close friends. She said she wants to continue Mrs. Fitzpatrick’s legacy of family and community oriented leadership through her time in office.
“When I was appointed, I thought to myself, ‘If I can only keep that same focus (as Mrs. Fitzpatrick), and make sure that whatever I do is done for the people and the community, then I can do this right,’” she said.
Ms. Calarco was appointed to the board as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the nation. By the time she took office, nonessential businesses in New York state had already been shuttered for weeks, and the county Legislature was not having any in-person meetings.
She said when she joined the board, she wasn’t able to meet any of the people she would be working with face-to-face because all their meetings were held via Zoom.
“My entry into the Board of Legislators is very different from probably everyone else’s; I didn’t have a traditional beginning,” she said.
Over the last eight months, Ms. Calarco said she has been working to integrate herself into the county government, to understand the key players, what major concerns need to be addressed and what role she can play in the Legislature.
“All the legislators have been very generous with their time explaining the histories of issues to me, and explaining the simpler things, meeting schedules, what we do when in the year, all that sort of thing, so I really feel like I’ve been included,” she said.
Ms. Calarco said she’s focused on getting her name out and recognized in the community during her campaign this year, and is preparing for a real campaign season next year.
“I placed signs around my district mostly for name recognition,” she said. “Next year is the traditional election year, so this year I was setting up for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.