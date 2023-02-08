self-driving trucks

Tesla semi-trucks recharge at a charging station at the Frito-Lay production facility in Modesto, Calif., on Jan. 18. California is revisiting a statewide rule that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks, but two lawmakers want to ensure there is always a driver behind the wheel. Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee/TNS

Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads.

Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday filed new legislation requiring a trained individual behind the wheel in any autonomous vehicle that weighs more than 10,001 pounds.

