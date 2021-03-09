MASSENA — Canadian federal funding for the Seaway International Bridge is set to run out at the end of March. With no American funding set to come into effect, bridge officials are worried.
Officials with the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation said Tuesday that additional funding must be secured soon to avoid a negative impact on traffic across the bridge, which includes essential workers and freight shipments.
Since the U.S.-Canada border closed in March 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, toll-paying traffic across the Seaway International Bridge has dropped by 80%, leading to a 70% loss in toll revenue.
According to Todd Kealey, public affairs director for the Canadian Federal Bridge Corporation, which oversees the Canadian government’s stake in the bridge, the Canadian Minister of Transport allocated $2.59 million Canadian dollars to support the bridge in July of last year to last through the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Once that expires March 31, Mr. Kealey said it’s unclear what will happen with the bridge. The hope, he said, is that the U.S.-Canada border will reopen and toll-paying transit across the bridge will pick up.
This comes after a $1.5 million grant meant to support the bridge’s operations between April 1 and Sept. 30 was removed from the U.S. Senate’s version of the next round of coronavirus aid legislation — dubbed the American Rescue Plan.
The money was to come from a trust fund, paid into by shipping companies, that supports shipping infrastructure nationwide. It would have been given to the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which serves as the U.S. stakeholder in the bridge and other St. Lawrence Seaway infrastructure.
Republican leaders panned the money and other infrastructure spending in the bill as “pork” meant to boost Democratic legislators’ profiles in their home districts at the expense of the American taxpayer.
Senate sources said, as the issue became a focus point for the GOP, that Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, declined to step in and advocate for the funding as the Senate workshopped its version of the American Rescue Plan. It was then dropped from the Senate bill to assuage Republican critics of the bill and ease its passage.
The aid legislation passed both the House and Senate largely along party lines, and the House is now amending its version to match the Senate’s before sending it to President Joseph R. Biden, who is expected to sign it into law before Sunday.
The Senate passed the measure Saturday and the House is also expected to approve it this week.
Rep. Stefanik has said the blame for the lost bridge grant lies squarely with New York Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both Democrats. She said that as some of the most powerful people in the Senate and representatives for every corner of New York state, they are the ones who should have protected the funding in the Senate bill.
“Senator Schumer is the majority leader of the U.S. Senate — the most powerful person in the U.S. Senate — and determines what goes into the bill, what gets taken out,” the congresswoman said.
Rep. Stefanik said she believes Sen. Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., allowed the issue to become a partisan “political football,” and rather than addressing the issue, decided to scrap it.
“It’s because of Senator Schumer that this is now no longer in the bill,” she said.
The congresswoman’s spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, said last week that Rep. Stefanik took issue with the entire relief package and found it unacceptable that 91% of the money included in the aid package was earmarked for projects unrelated to protecting public health.
“This was a massive political swing and a miss for Speaker Pelosi,” she said.
She added that $112 million for the speaker’s “pork subway project” compared to $1.5 million for the bridge in the north country is a “bad, bad deal.”
Allison D. Biasotti, spokeswoman for Sen. Schumer, said the bridge grant was dropped from the Senate bill because of the Republican messaging against it.
“Dishonest and cynical attacks by Republican Leader (Mitch) McConnell led to this provision falling out of the final package,” she said.
While the $1.5 million grant is dead, Ms. Biasotti said there is reason to address the revenue losses the bridge has experienced.
“Senator Schumer will seek to address this in future legislation,” she said.
A spokesperson for Sen. Gillibrand’s office said Tuesday that while the money was stripped from the Senate bill due to House Republican leadership’s campaign against it, the senator will work to include aid for the international bridge in future infrastructure bills.
Rep. Stefanik said she expects the Seaway Development Corporation will receive additional funding for the coming year in the Fiscal Year 2021-22 appropriations process, separate from any coronavirus relief legislation, to support its yearly expenses for the bridge, visitors’ center, the shipping channel and other Seaway infrastructure.
In last week’s statement, Ms. Leavitt said that Rep. Stefanik’s office secured more than $75 million in federal funding for the Seaway Development Corporation in her last term, including $6 million for the Seaway bridge itself, which the federally run corporation oversees.
“That was a good thing for all of those entities,” she said, “and we need to ensure in the appropriations process this year that it gets the funding it needs.”
That funding is actually intended for a visitors’ center located at the Eisenhower Locks, which is further up the Seaway.
On Sept. 24, 2019, Rep. Stefanik and then-Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the project at a news conference in Massena.
“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary, the 60th birthday of the St. Lawrence Seaway, the congresswoman and I could not think of a better birthday present than to have a visitor center,” then-Secretary Chao said.
After the discrepancy in funding was noted, Ms. Leavitt offered an amended statement clarifying that while the funding was still given to the group that oversees the bridge, it was not earmarked specifically for bridge operations.
