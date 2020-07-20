CANTON — The Town Democratic Caucus, originally scheduled for Thursday at the municipal building, has been moved to an outdoor space and rescheduled for Wednesday.
The caucus will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bend in the River Park off Lincoln Street, Canton Democratic Committee Chair Brad Mintener said. Following the town caucus, the Village of Rensselaer Falls Democratic Caucus will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the park. Any registered Democrat living in the town of Canton or the village of Rensselaer Falls may attend and vote in the respective caucuses.
Town justice seat held by incumbent Democrat Rosemary Phillips is open for nomination to the Nov. 3 general election ballot. No other Canton town or village seats are open this year. Rensselaer Falls will take nominations for two village trustee seats now held by incumbent democrats Connie McAllister and Charles Fifield.
All attendees are asked to where masks and maintain social distances of at least six feet.
