CANTON — The Town Council, following a public hearing, tabled a resolution that would have changed the residency requirement for the deputy clerk position.
Earlier this year, newly elected Canton Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith did a search for and appointed a deputy clerk, Leanna Moquin, who started working on Jan. 4.
After the appointment was made, Mrs. Smith discovered a requirement that the deputy clerk live within the town’s boundaries.
Mrs. Smith said she immediately notified Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley, and not wishing to renege on the appointment, a local law was proposed to change the residency requirement.
During the public hearing, Ms. Ashley read a letter from Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm, opposing the change.
“I feel that the requirement of town residency is a reasonable one and should stay. This position necessitates a special knowledge of the town that one would be unlikely to gather from out of town,” Mr. Proemm wrote. “There are surely qualified local residents who would be interested in this job. It is in Canton’s best interest to keep a Canton resident in this position.”
Town resident Toby Irven also spoke out against the change.
During the hearing, at the prompting of councilors, Mrs. Smith described her search process.
Mrs. Smith said she studied advertisements used previously for the position before writing hers. She said she received 15 applicants, five of whom, she discovered later, were town residents. She narrowed the field to five applicants, one of whom was a town resident and after interviews, made her decision. She received input from Ms. Ashley, and Councilman Robert T. Santamoor helped with interviews.
Councilor Robert J. Washo was opposed to the change.
“The requirements of being the town clerk is that you need to be 18 and a resident of the town of Canton,” Mr. Washo said.
It’s not right that the deputy clerk does not have to meet the very low bar set for the clerk position, he said.
When the local law came up for vote in the course of the meeting that followed the public hearing, Councilor John S. Taillon raised an objection.
“I still have questions for the attorney on the wording of this law and I’m not comfortable voting on anything tonight,” Mr. Taillon said.
The proposed law reads, in part, “The person(s) holding the appointed office of Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Canton, County of St. Lawrence and State of New York need not be a resident nor an elector of the Town of Canton, County of St. Lawrence and State of New York.”
Mr. Taillon made a motion to table the resolution.
“I think we need to make sure it is worded in the way that, we as a board, want it worded,” Mr. Santamoor said.
“I prefer to table it as well,” Ms. Ashley said. “I would like to hear more from the public.”
The motion to table passed unanimously. Town Council meets next on March 9.
