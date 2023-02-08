Balloon

A Chinese surveillance balloon shortly before it was shot down over Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 4. Joe Granita/Zuma Press/TNS

The alleged Chinese spy balloon that transited across the U.S. last week was part of a broader, years-long surveillance program that the U.S. is gaining more insight into thanks to new intelligence collected about the device, a spokesman said.

The decision to let the balloon move across the U.S. before it was shot down off South Carolina last Saturday gave intelligence agencies a unique opportunity to understand the Chinese program and counter threats from similar surveillance activities in the future, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told a briefing.

