WATERTOWN — Starting this Saturday, CitiBus will be offering weekly service up to Thompson Park for the summer.
To provide that route, the A-2 Washington Street service will not be offered by the medical plaza and the high school on Saturdays. The run will end on Aug. 27.
Picnic baskets and coolers will be allowed on the Thompson Park route.
After departing from Centennial Drive, the bus will turn left onto Thompson Boulevard. The bus will enter and exit the Franklin Street entrance to the park. Look for drop off and pick up points at “Bus Stops” at the playground area across from the pavilion.:
The drop off and pick up times on Saturdays are:
10:40 a.m.; 12:00 p.m.; 1:20 p.m.; 2:40 p.m.; 4:00 p.m.; and 5:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.