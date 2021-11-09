WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix got an $8 million surprise when he learned on Tuesday afternoon that CitiBus will receive federal funding from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure deal.
However, he doesn’t know any more than that.
“This is the only information we received in what we can use it for,” Mr. Mix said, adding that it’s only appropriated for CitiBus.
Earlier in the day, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced in a press statement that CitiBus was awarded $8,037,262.
It’s among $11 billion being allocated for transit agencies in the state from the infrastructure bill, the largest-ever federal investment in public transit, he said.
Mr. Mix assumes that the funding can be used for capital and operating expenses.
In recent years, there’s been talk about possibly planning for expansion outside of the city and into other parts of Jefferson County.
Mr. Mix doesn’t know whether the $8 million can be used for expansion.
The funding comes at a time when CitiBus is replacing its bus fleet and is adding state-of-the-art equipment that allows riders to track the location of the buses. The $45,126 cost of the system will be funded through Federal Transportation Administration and state Department of Transportation funding.
With new wireless fare boxes, passengers will no longer have to swipe cards and have correct change. Riders can use credit cards and apps to pay for their fares. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, ridership was at 125,000 people. During 2019-20, it decreased to 101,000 people. This past year, it declined again to 81,000, but city officials have said they expect ridership to grow again.
“The record-breaking $11 billion for NY Transit agencies in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will boost jobs, build vital transit infrastructure and improve service for Upstate commuters,” Sen. Schumer said.
Sen. Schumer explained the legislation includes $39 billion of new investment to modernize transit, in addition to continuing the existing transit programs for five years as part of surface transportation reauthorization.
In addition, the bill includes other important provisions such as $5 billion that will help replace deficient transit vehicles, including buses, with clean, zero-emission vehicles. Sen. Schumer said the transportation sector is one of the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and creating modern eco-friendly transit is a top priority in combatting climate change.
Syracuse’s Centro bus system is slated to receive $55.8 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.