WATERTOWN — A temporary housing facility on Pine Street will receive $15,000 in funding from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.
By a 3-2 vote Monday night, the City Council allocated the $15,000 for operational costs for the facility opening in the former Angel’s Inn at 518 Pine St.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who had opposed the project when it was first proposed in March, voted against the expenditure.
Mayor Smith opposed the funding because Transitional Living of Northern New York is using the money for operational costs and the city hasn’t done that for any other nonprofit organizations, he said.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce said she thinks the city “shouldn’t pick and choose” which nonprofits receive funding and which ones should not.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III supported the project, stressing he believes that the city is responsible for helping to resolve homelessness in the community. As he sees it, the facility will be part of that solution.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said there have been other instances in which the city used CDBG funding to help groups with operational costs.
He also contended that the city would have to start the lengthy process — including a public hearing and 30-day public comment period — all over again ahead of putting together this year’s $905,080 CDBG program if a change was made.
The facility will not be a homeless shelter. The nearly $600,000 project will use the Angel’s Inn site as a temporary home for up to 18 homeless people.
Construction is nearing completion; the facility should open by Sept. 1.
Transitional Living Services is partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and the property’s owner to work on the 18-unit, single-room-occupancy facility.
When it was first announced in March, there was vehement opposition from Pine Street residents who didn’t want homeless people as neighbors. They wanted the city to stop the project. But the property is zoned correctly, and the city could not intercede.
The property is considered a boarding house, which is allowed in a Residence C zone.
Transitional Living operates three similar facilities in St. Lawrence County.
The city had anticipated receiving $965,000 in CDBG funds but learned two weeks ago that the funding was getting cut to $905,080.
With the $60,000 reduction from the federal program, the city’s planning department recommended cutting $10,000 from a Burlington Street reconstruction design budget and the remaining amount from a Seward Street reconstruction project.
Mayor Smith unsuccessfully argued using the $15,000 for those two projects rather than funding the Pine Street facility.
