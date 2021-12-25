WATERTOWN — A Stone Street eyesore got cleaned up two days before Christmas after the owner failed to correct some code violations.
For months, the yard at 429-431 Stone St. was cluttered with trash, pieces of wood and other debris.
The city Code Enforcement Office warned the owner of the duplex, James Helse, who lives in the 429 Stone St. side of the property, to clean up the mess, but he ignored the city’s order to correct the violations, according to Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor.
“It was filthy,” he said.
The action by his office was prompted by public complaints.
City Department of Public Works crews cleaned up the debris on Thursday.
A code enforcement officer also condemned a rental unit in the house for not having a furnace that worked, Mr. Aikins said.
A white sign with red lettering was placed on the front door of the unit, reading that the rental units could not be inhabited until the owner provided heat, he said.
The city will bill the owner for cleaning up the mess.
The owner can remain living in his part of the building.
