WATERTOWN — The City Council on Tuesday approved a new agreement with the Watertown Rapids.
The Rapids will play at least three more seasons at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The lease agreement with the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League team and S&V Baseball Management LLC will be for two years, commencing in April. The agreement also has a renewal option for the 2024-25 season.
The flat fee for the first year of the lease is $11,600, increasing to $11,835 for the 2023-24 season, with the optional renewal at $12,070.
For the most part, the new agreement is similar to previous agreements with the team, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.
The team is owned by Paul Velte, who’s been involved in minor league and college league teams for decades, and Mike Shell.
Last season, the Rapids ended with a 13-29 record and a fourth-place finish in the PGCBL’s Central Division.
In 2020, the team did not play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGCBL’s season gets underway in late spring and ends in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.