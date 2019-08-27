WATERTOWN — Christopher Dandrow is so worried about the large tree in front of his Cosgrove Street home coming down that he moves his two children from their bedrooms during wind storms.
He’s asked the city to remove the more than 50-foot-tall silver maple that towers over his house at 1361 Cosgrove St. from the city-owned margin.
“Do something about the tree,” he told the City Council on the night that he submitted a petition with about 20 signatures at the Aug. 5 meeting.
A house across the street almost was destroyed when a tree fell near it during an ice storm, he said. He doesn’t want something like that to happen to his property.
But planners in the city’s Planning Department insist that the silver maple tree is healthy, they said Monday night.
“It’s in fairly good condition,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“It’s structurally sound.”
A third party arborist inspected the tree and determined it was “in good shape,” he added.
Every so often, the city receives citizen complaints about city-owned trees near their homes. The planners listen to their concerns, Mr. Lumbis said.
In the fall of 2017, the city removed a portion of a limb and “reduced weight” near the top of the silver maple. An inspection was completed last fall.
During the past two years, the city completed an inventory of city street and park trees, which included checking on their conditions.
The city also plans to prune many trees around the city, including about 20 on Cosgrove, Sherman, Butterfield, Iroquois and other nearby streets on the city’s southwest side.
Four unhealthy trees will be removed, said Michael DeMarco, the city urban forest coordinator.
For the past 20 years, the city’s planning department and the Watertown tree advisory committee have worked hard to improve the city’s tree canopy.
That work began after so many city trees were lost during the ice storms of 1991 and 1998 and the microburst in 1995, Mr. Lumbis said.
Since then, the city has worked with civic groups and the Watertown City School District to plant numerous trees over the years.
The city will soon send out a letter to residents who expressed concerns echoed by Mr. Dandrow, notifying them about its tree strategy.
Mr. Dandrow was not at home when a reporter tried to contact him earlier in the day and he did not attend Monday night’s council meeting.
