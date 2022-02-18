WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids want to play at least three more seasons at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s lease with the city’s ballfield and grandstand comes up for a vote on Tuesday night.
The lease agreement with the Rapids and S&V Baseball Management LLC would be for two years, commencing in April. The agreement also has a renewal option for the 2024-25 season.
The flat fee for the first year of the lease is $11,600, increasing to $11,835 for the 2023-24 season, with the optional renewal at $12,070.
The team’s management agreed to the terms of the agreement, and it’s now up to the City Council to ratify it.
For the most part, the new agreement is similar to ones with the team in the past, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.
The team is owned by Paul Velte, who’s been involved in minor league and college league teams for decades, and Mike Shell.
In January, the team announced that Beaver River baseball coach Mike Kogut is the new head coach for the Rapids.
Last season, the Rapids ended up with a 13-29 record and a fourth-place finish in the PGCBL’s Central Division.
In 2020, the team did not play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGCBL’s season gets underway in late spring and the Rapids have yet to release a season schedule.
In a related development, council members will be asked to approve a professional services agreement with BCA Architects & Engineers to design a project to make major repairs to the fairgrounds’ grandstand.
The steel beams underneath the grandstand’s seating must be replaced. The $300,000 project is in the 2022-23 capital budget.
“I would believe they’re the originals,” said Scott M. Weller, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent.
BCA would be paid $28,900 to complete the architectural and design work.
As soon as the Rapids’ season comes to an end, construction would begin so it doesn’t interrupt the baseball team’s year, Mr. Mix said.
A general contract would be in place before the season ends.
