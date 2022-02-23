WATERTOWN — The city Fire Department will be getting its rescue truck back.
On Tuesday night, the City Council voted 3-1 to put a rescue truck back on the road to respond to emergency calls. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith cast the only no vote, while Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce was absent from the meeting.
The fire department is purchasing some new equipment and using a department utility vehicle, a Ford F-550, to reestablish the rescue truck.
In January 2021, the previous City Council took the heavy rescue truck off the road, citing cost savings.
“I think it was the wrong decision at the time and still think it is,” said Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who noted he opposed the move last year before he became a council member on Jan. 1.
The return of the rescue truck is prompted by an Arsenal Street crash that trapped a man underneath a vehicle dashboard for 16 minutes in October.
Firefighters needed to wait that long before the Town of Watertown Fire Department brought the Jaws of Life to the scene and got the 18-year-old man out.
According to Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman, the newly formed rescue truck will go on “critical calls” for heart attack and stroke victims. It will also go out as a second emergency medical vehicle when a fire engine is already responding to a call, he said.
Chief Timerman said he was pleased with the council’s decision.
“It will allow us to get all of our equipment back on the road, and will give me the flexibility to deploy the fire department’s resources to best meet the dangers facing our community,” he said after the meeting.
After the rescue truck was mothballed a year ago, two firefighters were reassigned to the ladder truck, resulting in five riding on the aerial truck.
At times, an engine with three firefighters responds to emergency calls with the five on the ladder truck. All eight firefighters are often not needed.
Chief Timerman said the rescue truck will give the department better options.
Mayor Smith questioned the need for the rescue truck because Guilfoyle Ambulance Service already goes on emergency calls. He also said the move means that the fire department will need to add four captains — and will need to pay them — to staff the rescue truck.
He also questioned the need that one of the two personnel on the truck must be a captain.
He said that the public is frustrated that the fire department has an “unwillingness” to consider costs in running the department.
