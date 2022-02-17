WATERTOWN — A sign in front of the South Massey Street fire station could soon provide important messages for motorists about fire prevention.
The Watertown City Fire Department is applying for a federal grant that would pay for most of the cost of the LED sign that would let people know when to change batteries in residential smoke detectors and display other fire prevention messages.
Last week, the City Council gave Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman permission to apply for the grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fire Prevention and Safety Program.
The third and final FEMA grant of fiscal year 2021, the Fire Prevention and Safety Program is part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program and supports projects “that enhance the safety of the public and firefighters from fire and related hazards.”
Chief Timerman thinks the sign would be a good way to get the message out about fire prevention. The primary goal is to reduce injury and prevent death among high-risk populations.
“It would enhance safety and prevention,” he said, adding that the sign would give the department a more professional appearance.
The cost to install the sign would not exceed $50,000.
The grant would cover 95% of expenses, with a local match of 5%. The application period opened Jan. 18 and the deadline to apply istoday. FEMA anticipates announcing selections by June 30.
Chief Timerman envisions the sign featuring a support structure constructed of stone and a 3-foot-tall by 6-foot-wide LED display on each side.
“This sign proposal would tie in nicely to our future community outreach programs while being simple and straightforward enough that we could meet the short timeline,” he said.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith questioned applying for a sign. He suggested that the grant could be better used for fire prevention education for children and senior citizens.
While the department would apply for funding for those kinds of programs in the future, Chief Timerman said it was a matter of timing and the quick turnaround to get the application out for this use now.
He suggested that the sign could look similar to the sign at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. He also mentioned that the Clayton Fire Department has an impressive sign in front of its fire station.
