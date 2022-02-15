WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday gave informal approval to continue talks with Fort Drum officials about partnering with the municipality’s plan to move to single-stream recycling.
Last year, city officials decided to look at whether it is feasible to go to single-stream recycling, rather than sorting recyclables in different plastic bins.
On Monday night, Public Work Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan asked for council direction as to whether the city should pursue the partnership with Fort Drum.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and council members Patrick J. Hickey and Sarah V. Compo-Pierce were in favor of the partnership. Councilman Cliff G. Olney opposed the proposal.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she was not quite there, saying she wanted to know the cost before committing to the idea.
“I want to see firm numbers,” she said.
Mr. Keenan said he had just talked to Kirk W. Hauk, head of Fort Drum’s public works operations and former city engineer, to see if the post would still be interested in forming a partnership.
Fort Drum is looking at constructing a new recycling transfer facility, while the city would need the same kind of facility to take recycling if it goes to single-stream.
That building would cost about $700,000, but because Fort Drum was involved, the city could obtain funding through a Department of Defense program.
Mr. Keenan said it would take between 12 and 18 months for Fort Drum’s garrison to approve signing an Intergovernmental Support Agreement to work with the city on single-stream recycling.
Mayor Smith, who campaigned on the concept two years ago, said the partnership would be beneficial to the city and Fort Drum.
“I see the efficiency and cost effectiveness for the residents of the city of Watertown,” he said after the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Peter E. Monaco told council members that they also needed to give some direction about the issue because it will take between 12 and 18 months to buy a roll-off truck and get it delivered.
Mr. Keenan estimated it would cost about $180,000 to purchase a truck and another $180,000 to obtain totes for recycling.
Fort Drum is talking about building the recycling transfer facility off post. A possible site could be the city’s old landfill.
Councilwoman Compo-Pierce suggested that the state Department of Environmental Conservation could be another source for a grant to pay for the program.
In other action on Monday night, council members instructed Mr. Keenan and Mr. Monaco to start working on a major upgrade of the public works department at its existing Newell Street site.
For years, the city has been talking about what to do about the department’s aging facilities.
A consultant was paid $18,000 to complete a 250-page report on what the city should do. It’s estimated it would cost $14.1 million for the upgrade of the existing facilities.
The major stumbling block is acquiring a nearby site from National Grid that went through an environmental cleanup.
Council members instructed Mr. Keenan and Mr. Monaco to approach National Grid about the property.
The upgrade would including adding four new buildings, a cold storage and tempered storage building, a new administrative building and a salt storage facility.
