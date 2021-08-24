WATERTOWN — The city is still trying to figure out what it can do about a deteriorating house at 143 Bishop St. that was abandoned by its owners several years ago.
In June, the city’s Code Enforcement office condemned the single-family house, citing its deteriorating condition. Last week, code enforcement officials boarded up its doors and windows while they figure out their next step.
“We’re exploring our options,” said Dana Aikins, code enforcement superintendent.
It’s also important to act swiftly because a vacant house can deteriorate quickly, he said.
The brown-shingle house, with an overgrown lawn, has been falling apart piece by piece. Before the front windows were boarded up, they were broken. A look through the windows reveals caved-in ceilings caused by water leaks. The three-bedroom home was built in 1919 and it has a fireplace.
Mr. Aikins says he thinks that the house can still be saved, adding that it would be better than demolition and leaving a void in the neighborhood.
If the eyesore is saved, maybe it can be renovated and then flipped for sale, he said.
The single-family home, owned by Joseph T. Cabell who now lives in San Antonio, has been vacant for several years.
The city has sent numerous letters to the owner and has received no response.
There’s not much the city can do because the property taxes are kept current. The 2021 city tax bill was $2,376, an increase of nearly $900 over 2020.
City Assessor Brian S. Phelps also checked to see if any legal action has been filed on the property but did not find any record of that happening. However, the taxes are being paid through a bank that holds the mortgage.
USAA Federal Savings Bank issued a mortgage in July 2006 in the amount of $34,500. City records, and a deed filed with the Jefferson County Clerk, list the sale price as $172,500. That sale was the fourth time the home has changed hands since 2002. City records show the home sold in March 2002 for $61,800. It was sold in October 2004 for $131,500 then again in June 2005 for $161,000 and finally to Mr. Cabell in 2006.
The city lists Mr. Cabell’s home address in San Antonio. A search of property records in that city shows Mr. Cabell owns two properties there, one assessed at $520,030 and another assessed at $187,650. Taxes are current on both properties.
Over the years, the property has been a problem for neighbors, and city officials have described it as the worst house in what is a pleasant residential street.
And now, the garage is leaning and in danger of collapsing, so it might be torn down, Mr. Aikins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.