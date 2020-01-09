WATERTOWN — The city recently secured a $50,000 state grant to keep the 10th Mountain Division monument in Thompson Park in tip-top shape.
In 2014, a group of local leaders raised $500,000 to construct the nearly 20-foot-tall North Country Honors the Mountain Monument to pay tribute to the soldiers and families from Fort Drum.
Upon a request by the North Country Honors the Mountain Committee, the state’s Empire State Development awarded the funding for the granite and bronze monument.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, arranged for the funds that will be used to repair, maintain and clean the monument, improve lighting, expand brick pavers, upgrade landscaping and complete other amenities.
While committee members were not able to seek the state grant themselves, the city’s Planning Department submitted the application.
The Planning Department also is working with monument folks to finalize the scope of the project and with local suppliers and contractors to move the project forward.
Work is expected to start this spring.
The monument’s reliefs were designed by Susan Grant Raymond, who sculpted the Military Mountaineers monument and the Fallen Warrior monument at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park.
