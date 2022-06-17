WATERTOWN — For years, holiday revelers gathered in Public Square for the city’s Christmas tree lighting and parade.
But city staff are proposing a new parade route for the annual tree lighting.
In a memo to City Council, staff recommended that the parade head down Washington Street, with the tree lighting to take place in front of Watertown City Hall.
The new route would be along Washington Street, from Winslow Street to Stone Street, the same one used during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The recommendation follows suggestions that the parade should be longer, according to the memo. The new route would avoid a $4 million streetscape project on Court Street, which will be under construction during the holidays.
An existing large evergreen in front of city hall can be used for the ceremonial tree lighting.
“There will still be a Christmas tree and light display on Public Square, however it will not be used for the tree lighting ceremony,” according to the memo.
Staff members also propose discontinuing a display of “dancing” trees and instead using static trees, which would be less of a distraction for passing motorists, the memo said.
Staff are also looking at adding downtown decorations, such as lighting trees along the street.
Funding would be used in the city budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.