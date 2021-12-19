WATERTOWN — The city wants to know what you think about five finalists in the running to create an art project on Public Square.
The city narrowed its nationwide search from 15 artists to five who submitted their ideas for the public art project.
The city is using $155,000 from its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding awarded in 2017 to complete the project.
City officials are asking for the public’s opinion on which piece they feel would fit best downtown.
They’re asking people to take a moment to read each of the artists’ descriptions of their pieces before choosing the most fitting idea.
The concepts from the five artists were selected based on whether they followed the required criteria and whether they would complement the character of Public Square.
The city Planning Department requested proposals to find an artist or artistic team. Artists had until Nov. 1 to submit their ideas.
A five-member committee reviewed the proposals, and the City Council is expected to review them next month.
The final design will be completed this winter. The actual work on the project is likely to be done by June, and the piece will be installed at the square next summer.
Residents are asked to complete an online survey to provide input on the proposed art by Jan. 7.
The survey link is posted to the city website, www.watertown-ny.gov.
