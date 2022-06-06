WATERTOWN — The long-awaited downtown streetscape project is back on track, with the City Council on Monday accepting a $3.6 million construction bid.
Council members awarded a $3,647,704.75 contract to CCI Construction, Canastota.
But the cost of the project is going up again, as council members set an anticipated total construction cost of $3,283,000 for the project in March. CCI’s low bid is $3,647,705.
Additionally, the price for construction inspection services from Barton & Loguidice has increased from $76,000 to $106,000.
City staff recommended that council readopt the budget and use $387,305 in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS money, to make up the difference.
After the meeting, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he’s “super excited” that the major street improvements are back on track.
The city initially could not find a contractor interested in working on the project, part of its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
“I hope to have the work start in the next month or two,” said Mr. Lumbis, whose department has been overseeing the project.
The work includes the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
Once completed, the streetscape improvements would change the character of that section of downtown for years to come.
Before the unanimous vote, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix told council members that the city disagrees with some of the additional engineering charges and plans to talk to Barton & Loguidice about them.
The streetscape improvements are considered the most visible out of 10 DRI projects.
On May 18, CCI submitted the $3.6 million bid, while the only other contractor, Luck Bros. Inc. of Plattsburgh, had a $4,341,880 bid.
The city was forced to rebid the project after failing to receive any interest in a April 6 bid. This time, the city invited 53 firms to submit bids for the May 18 rebid process.
Four years ago, the project’s cost was estimated to be $1.645 million. In February, City Council members learned that this estimate had risen to $3.2 million. The project’s total cost then jumped to an estimated $3.7 million.
The cost increases have been blamed on nationwide supply chain issues, a general increase in construction costs and a shortage of available contractors during a busy construction season.
The city was awarded $1.6 million in DRI funding for the project and plans to use $1.75 million of its $22 million in ARPA funds, as well as a $250,000 grant from National Grid and originally planned to use $75,000 in CHIPS money to pay for it.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety in the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown.
City planners have set a goal of completing the project in June 2023, in time for the first of three downtown block parties that summer.
