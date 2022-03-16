WATERTOWN — With spring just about here, it’s about that time for improvement work to begin again on the trail system in Thompson Park.
The city will look at a two-pronged approach this year.
In the past, volunteers have used tools to remove brush by hand to widen trails and reopen underutilized portions of the city-owned park.
The Friends of Thompson Park, a group of park enthusiasts, have overseen the work.
For the first time, the city plans to hire a contractor to do some of the work. On Monday night, the City Council informally agreed to set aside $50,000 for a contractor to bring in a specially equipped skid-steer loader, such as a Bobcat, to clean out the brush and crush the material into wood chips.
“You can get a lot more done,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
Last summer, GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying lent a loader to do the work. A Black River company then removed the brush.
It came at a good time because he city had problems finding seasonal help to work in the park and on the trails, Mr. Mix said, so he thinks it is a better idea to bring in a contractor.
“We were impressed with what got done,” Mr. Mix said, adding that the loader is able to make the trails wider. “It was more efficient than doing by hand.”
Starting on April 23, the Friends of Thompson Park will again be looking for volunteers to help out clearing brush from the trail. Volunteers will go out on a Saturday once a month after that. The efforts began in 2018 and continued the next year, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented volunteers to get the work done in 2020.
The Friends and volunteers were back in the park last summer.
So far, work has been done on the Olmsted Trail, the Middle Trail and off the Gotham Street entrance to the park.
Before he became city manager, Mr. Mix oversaw a lot of plans for Thompson Park as the head of the city Planning Department. He’s been the resident expert for the 106-year-old park, designed by the firm of famed landscaper Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park.
(3) comments
Doesn’t the city have a public works department?
The problem with chipping and removing is that as vegetation grows it removes the fertility from the soil (which is thin enough up there). When you remove the vegetation you have essentially removed some soil, some fertility. Better to chip and leave the chips to return to the earth, as has been done to some extent. It will rot. There's one place back from the overlook where years ago a bunch of wood was stacked. It's now beautiful sight, turning back into beautiful good dirt under a coat of moss.
The park is overrun with buckthorn. Wouldn't it be great to remove ALL of it?
