WATERTOWN — The city will complete an inspection to determine the extent of needed electrical repairs discovered last week in the basement of the Watertown Golf Club’s clubhouse at Thompson Park.
On Monday night, the City Council agreed to get an electrician to look at the electrical system.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith urged council members to complete the inspection, contending that it should be to identify the issues before the golf club reopens in May.
“I don’t have a problem with that,” Councilman Cliff G. Olney II said after the meeting. “I don’t think it costs very much for an electrical inspection.”
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the electrical issues include junction boxes and circuit breaker boxes that did not have covers on them and some dangling dead wires found in the basement.
But on Monday night he said: “I think it’s more than that.”
City Engineer Michael Delaney suggested a third-party electrical inspector.
The city will approach former owner Michael E. Lundy to see if he would pay for the inspection. The city also has $100,000 available from money set aside from Mr. Lundy for any issues that have to be taken care of as part of the purchase agreement for the golf club.
Before the council meeting on Monday, Mr. Lundy explained the condition of the basement and the electrical issues. He was in the process of getting the property ready and removing equipment from the basement, but the city changed the locks to the clubhouse and he could not get inside, Mr. Lundy said.
According to the purchase agreement, he is supposed to have access to the golf club buildings until April 1. On Monday night, Mr. Mix said the locks were changed to protect the city’s assets.
The city took ownership of the golf club on Jan. 27. Mr. Lundy said he will take care of the electrical issues.
In accusing Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith of continuing to make disparaging comments about the deal on a local Hotline radio show, Councilman Olney said he’s concerned that “it will discourage” organizations from signing up to hold tournaments at the club this season.
Organizers of two major tournaments that would bring in “lots of money are so disgusted” with the mayor’s comments that they’ve decided not to bring their events to the golf club, Mr. Lundy said.
“The mayor is doing everything possible to sabotage the golf club,” Mr. Lundy said.
In response, the mayor said he doesn’t care what Mr. Lundy is saying about him.
“I’m just looking out for city taxpayers,” he said, questioning the veracity about two tournaments not returning because of negative comments he’s made about the deal.
The issues are also coming to light just as the city is looking for someone to run the clubhouse for the city when the club is slated to open in May.
The electrical issues have stirred up additional debate in recent days about the controversial purchase golf club from Mr. Lundy for $3.4 million.
Mayor Smith said Sunday that the electrical issues prove that an appraisal and inspection of the property should have been completed prior to its purchase. Councilman Olney believes the mayor should come on board and help make the golf club a success.
The purchase of the club has prompted a lot of public debate, with residents both in support and against the purchase since it was proposed last year.
In December, a Washington Street resident who was opposed to the deal filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in state Supreme Court to try to stop it from going through.
If the deal hadn’t gone through, Mr. Lundy was ready to sell his nine holes to Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao. As part of the deal with the city, Mr. Simao is being paid $850,000 to reduce his Flower Avenue West golf course from 18 holes to nine. Before the purchase, Mr. Lundy owned nine holes and the city leased him the other nine holes.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who joined Mayor Smith in opposing the purchase was absent from Monday’s meeting.
