CLAYTON — The village is late in filing its mandated annual update document with the state Comptroller’s Office, and a group of local residents is growing concerned about the delay.
Paul Luck, spokesperson for the Clayton Financial Oversight Group — an informal citizens interest group — said the village has missed the deadline, even after a 60-day extension, and he’s worried the village government isn’t upholding its fiscal responsibilities.
“They’ve been promising this for weeks and months now,” Mr. Luck said.
The AUD was due July 31, an initial 60 days after the village’s fiscal year ended. The village got an extension to Sept. 30, which it also missed.
An AUD is a document that is meant to provide a snapshot of a municipality’s financial health, required to be filed annually with state Comptroller’s Office. It includes money received, money spent, and balance sheets for all funds managed by the local government, like sewer and water funds.
On Tuesday, village mayor Norma J. Zimmer said the village has finalized the AUD, and just needs the signature of the village clerk before it can be filed and posted publicly.
Mayor Zimmer said the delay isn’t that big of a deal, overall. There are no penalties imposed for missing a filing deadline, and the village’s complex financial situation made it difficult for its accounting consultants, EFPR Group, to finish the document on time.
The village recently completed a multi-million-dollar downtown renovation project, and is working on a few other major projects that involve grants, loans and other financial tools to pay for. The mayor said these projects have generated an enormous amount of paperwork, and the village has found itself to be too shortstaffed to handle everything in a timely manner.
“I’m hopeful that next year we can have more staff in our office so we can assist EFPR in getting this information so they won’t have to do as much of it themselves,” she said. “We have, and they have, been strapped for people, and this is a big project to complete.”
Mayor Zimmer said the document should be signed and posted online within the next few days, once the village clerk recovers from an illness and is able to come into the office to sign it.
“Hopefully she’ll be back and can sign it, so Mr. Luck can have his AUD and enjoy the holidays,” Mayor Zimmer said.
She said this issue has become a personal point of stress between her and Mr. Luck. For many weeks now, Mr. Luck has attended village meetings and asked about the status of the AUD, while stating and reiterating that he and the other CFOG members feel it is a dereliction of duty for the document to be missing for so long. Since October, he has not gotten direct replies to the questions raised during meetings.
“How can the trustees discharge their fiduciary responsibility absent current financial information and audit findings?” he asked at the Nov. 22 village board meeting. “Asking for a reply but hearing none, taxpayers can only assume. CFOG assumes the worst.”
“(Mr. Luck) is making a big deal about this, and if that’s what he wants to do, fine,” Mayor Zimmer said. “I can’t do anything about it, but it gets a little tiresome to have him come and drone on at every meeting. I don’t like it either, but it’s five weeks past the deadline and we have always taken the 60-day extension.”
Mayor Zimmer said the village board is not running the village without any financial information because of the delay, and reiterated that there are no penalties for missing a filing deadline.
The mayor also questioned the size of the group Mr. Luck represents. Mr. Luck is the spokesperson for the organization, and the only publicly identified member in the village. He is the only member to speak at village board meetings and the only one to talk to media outlets.
“Who are these people?” she said. “We don’t even know them.”
Mr. Luck said he is the only public member of CFOG, but there are other private citizens who are part of the group.
“There are people who are very much supportive of CFOG, but they don’t want to be known because they are business owners,” Mr. Luck said.
Mr. Luck said some members feel they might be targeted for going public with their membership in the group.
He said the issue isn’t personal, it’s purely about having an open and transparent government for Clayton.
“We expect, as taxpayers and residents, to have responses to questions asked and follow through,” he said. “Ultimately, this (AUD) is a reporting requirement, and we think it’s an important reporting requirement to ensure that the public is confident in the state of the village.”
He said he’s glad to hear the AUD is nearly complete, and he’s waiting to read it for himself.
“I look forward to seeing it,” he said.
