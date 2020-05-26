WATERTOWN — Former City Council candidate Patrick Hickey is willing to raise money to keep all three city pools open.
Mr. Hickey, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for City Council last fall, told council members on Tuesday night that he would seek donations from businesses and the public to pay for maintenance costs of a third pool.
In a surprise move on May 16, council members informally agreed to shut down the Steve D. Alteri Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, citing the $80,000 to $100,000 cost to maintain the pool each year.
Council members were strongly criticized by a small group of outspoken residents for deciding to close the fairgrounds pool without allowing public input beforehand.
Mr. Hickey offered to organize the fundraising efforts during Tuesday’s meeting that was scheduled solely to allow for further comment about the proposed $41.9 million budget.
“I’d be more than happy to organize a group who would be able to reach out to businesses,” he said.
After Mr. Hickey made his overture, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith stressed it would be illegal for the city to request a donation of any kind, but the former council candidate proposed the idea to raise funds on his own.
The mayor said Mr. Hickey could go ahead with the effort if he decides to do that, but any money raised would go toward the two pools — at the North Elementary School pool and at the new one under construction at Thompson Park — that will remain open.
It would not help pay for a third pool, the mayor said.
If there were so many people up in arms about closing the Alteri pool, Mayor Smith wondered why did just three people call into Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the decision when it was added specifically to give people a chance to express their input.
Last fall, Mayor Smith and council members Sarah Compo and Jesse Roshia, who opposed the $3.1 million Thompson Park pool, campaigned on closing a pool.
Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero, who supported the construction of the pool at the park, said she believes other residents would come forward to donate money to the pools if given a chance.
“I think it’s worth it,” she said, adding there were people who talked last year about raising money for the Thompson Park pool.
It’s been a difficult budget year because of the financial downfall caused by the coronavirus. Council members have been faced with layoffs and drastic cuts in the Parks and Recreation Department.
During Tuesday’s meeting, teen desk librarian Brittany LaJuett tried to convince council members not to cut her position, contending that she will be needed to help students if schools don’t open in the fall because of the pandemic.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson asked city staff to prepare information on how much it would cost to put the position back into the budget.
So far, council members used $435,000 from the fund balance to stave off a 6.65 percent tax rate increase and save two positions in the ITT department.
As it stands now, the tax rate will be 1.84 percent, under the state’s 1.99 percent tax cap percent increase.
Council members will vote on the budget on June 1. They adjourned Tuesday night’s meeting until 6:30 p.m. next week when they plan to finish budget deliberations, followed by the regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.