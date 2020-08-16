Tedra Cobb, Democratic nominee in the election for the NY-21 House of Representatives seat, hosted a digital roundtable conversation Monday with constituents on veterans issues.
Speaking with Ms. Cobb as co-hosts and advisers on veterans issues were Michelle Tolosky, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and one of Ms. Cobb’s “go-to people in Plattsburgh,” and Roger Misso, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and former Democratic candidate who ran in the primary for the NY-24 House seat this election cycle.
Mr. Misso is now the executive director of the political action committee Taking the Hill, which works to elect more veterans to Congress. Ms. Cobb said she believes many members of Congress in Washington, D.C., rely too much on their own judgment and do not ask for input from their communities enough. She said that she is honored to have the assistance of Mr. Misso and Mrs. Tolosky, and would rely on their experience and input, as well as the input of her constituents, if elected to Congress.
“There are areas that I don’t understand or fully know, and that’s where elected officials sometimes fall down,” she said. “They don’t realize that it’s not about elected officials coming up with every answer, it’s about relying on the community, listening to what the community’s needs are and then to work with the community to bring your voices to Washington.”
Constituents who said veterans issues were a major concern for them on voter outreach calls made by the Cobb campaign were invited to the roundtable, and were given the opportunity to speak about their concerns. The constituents who did speak all talked about their experiences with VA medical services, and how underfunded and under-supported they felt their local clinics were.
Corky Reinhart, a former private first class in the Army Security Agency and a retired professor of African American and American social history at SUNY Plattsburgh and St. Lawrence University, told Ms. Cobb about his experiences with the VA clinics in his area.
Mr. Reinhart said, in his experience, the VA clinics in his area are understaffed, underfunded and severely lacking in services.
“As someone said to me today, you can get an X-ray at the dentists here in town, I can go to the doctor’s office and get an X-ray in the building,” he said. “We don’t have an X-ray machine here, we have nothing. All we have is a little lab work; thank God for that.”
He said he was surprised the staff members at the local clinic are able to be as kind and efficient as they are because they aren’t directly employed by the VA and they lack benefits and are severely overworked.
Mr. Reinhart mentioned how the VA clinic in Burlington, Vt., was recently upgraded after years of underfunding, allowing veterans in that region of that state to get the services they needed without having to drive halfway across the state. He said veterans in the Plattsburgh area still have to drive hours to go to the larger clinics in Albany or New York City.
“My buddy here goes to the clinic in New York City, which is probably one of the finest hospitals in the country,” he said. “We have clinics that are so much better, but we have been neglected by the GOP up here year after year after year.”
Ms. Cobb said she understands the issues with services provided by the VA and said that many can be connected to 49,000 open positions in the organization.
“We do a lot in this country about saying ‘thank you for your service,’ but the question is whether or not we’re backing that up with actual gratitude and with programs and dollars,” she said.
Mr. Misso said the understaffing and lack of services at the VA has been a “perennial problem” that can be tied back to bad leadership.
“If you elect people who believe that government is bad, you get bad government, and that is the crux of the issue at the VA,” he said.
Mrs. Tolosky in part blamed what she called “the endless wars,” for the backup of veterans’ benefits applications and for the lack of adequate support for the VA. She also blamed the push to privatize parts of the VA, including the Veterans Choice program, saying that such policies take funding away from the VA and relegate it to private practices.
“What they’ve done is defunded the Veterans Administration, who’s already crippled with their finances, to take that money away to fund these private, for-profit programs,” Mrs. Tolosky said.
Ms. Cobb said she believes supporting the VA should not be a political issue, and that the services that people rely on should be funded by the government without issue.
She said she believes the reason legislators in Washington have not addressed the issues with the VA can be tied back to their corporate donations.
“I think at the root of what is wrong in Washington is money, is power, is keeping that money and power and being beholden to people who are not your constituents, but rather are those corporations,” Ms. Cobb said.
For a fact!
Did she say that on-camera or off-camera? You know there is a difference of what Cobb. says in public and what Taxin Tedra says in private.
https://poststar.com/news/local/ny-21-cobbs-stance-on-guns-under-microscope-after-secret-video-surfaces/article_a0b24185-c42a-5409-918c-b715062c7268.html
