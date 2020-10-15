WATERTOWN — Tedra L. Cobb, the Democratic candidate for the NY-21 House seat, announced Thursday that she tested negative for COVID-19, and called on her opponent, incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to also get tested ahead of the candidates’ first debate next week.
Rep. Stefanik and Ms. Cobb are scheduled to debate one another at the studios of WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, at 2 p.m. Monday. The debate will be aired at 7 p.m. Monday on WNYF-TV, also known as North Country Fox News.
At about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Ms. Cobb’s campaign issued a statement which included a photo of her COVID test results. According to the image, Ms. Cobb tested negative for the virus. The test was administered Wednesday morning.
“Out of respect for the staff of WWNY-TV and WPTZ, the greater Watertown and Plattsburgh communities, and public health, I am releasing my negative COVID-19 test in advance of next week’s debates,” Ms. Cobb said in the statement.
Ms. Cobb asked that Rep. Stefanik also publicly release the results of a COVID test before the debate.
Rep. Stefanik’s campaign issued a statement less than two hours later, stating the congresswoman will be tested ahead of Monday’s debate.
“Congresswoman Stefanik will be tested for COVID-19 ahead of next week’s NY-21 debates, and will publicly release her results,” said Stefanik campaign spokesperson Maddie Anderson. “She has been tested multiple times throughout the COVID pandemic, and has tested negative each time.”
Monday’s debate is the first of two debates scheduled for this month. The candidates will debate again at WPTZ in Plattsburgh on Oct. 21. A third debate had been tentatively set for Spectrum News in Albany on Oct. 23, but has since been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.