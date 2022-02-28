LOWVILLE — The Center for Community Studies team at Jefferson Community College will give its 15th annual presentation of the Lewis County Survey of the Community at 4 p.m. today.
The survey is described as “an inventory of the attitudes and opinions of a representative sample of Lewis County adult residents,” which was completed in October.
Survey participants answered questions about how they view their quality of life, what issues concern them most, their financial and employment situations, education in the county and childcare opportunities among other topics.
The survey gives a “snapshot” of how people perceive their lives in the county.
Legislators and other county leaders use the study as a tool to more finely tune their priorities and to understand the experiences, needs and preferences of residents.
This survey will provide a glimpse into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents having been performed a year and half into the public health crisis.
The presentation will be held in the second floor Legislative Board Room of the County Court House, 7660 N. State St., and is open to the public.
It will also be live streamed on the Lewis County YouTube channel.
